By Colin McGuire, Worker of ProWrestling.web (@McGMondays)

NJPW Strong

Recorded in Lengthy Seaside, CA at Thunder Studios

Aired on March 12, 2021 on New Japan World

The present kicked off with Fred Rosser slicing a promo on JR Kratos and their New Japan Cup USA qualifier. JR Kratos then appeared on the display and mentioned he was the most feared. Kratos mentioned he revered Rosser. Rosser then interrupted and mentioned you may’t manufacture ardour. The digital camera then returned to Kratos, who mentioned there was a legit wrestler, no bullshit in New Japan Pro Wrestling. The opening then unfold …

McGuire’s musings : I appreciated that. A lot better than a cut up display. A lot better than a stagnant again and forth. Extra of this, please.

Kevin Kelly and Alex Koslov checked the feedback to remind everybody that we’re on our technique to Strong Type Advanced and that we’ve traveled the map. They pointed to Barrett Brown’s latest string of losses, questioning if his time at the NJPW was coming to an finish, and tossed him in a video recap. After the recap, a promotional video of the New Japan Cup USA was broadcast …



1. Barrett Brown and Adrian Quest vs. Logan Riegel and Sterling Riegel. The Riegel twins got here out with masks and shirts that each seemed to be tattooed. The feedback staff mentioned it was in reference to Brody King. Quest and Sterling began the match and Quest labored on Sterling’s arm. Ultimately, Sterling blocked and landed a sideways takeover.

The search regained management with an arm drag and roll-up for a two-depend. Again on their toes, Sterling complained that Quest had pulled his hair. Logan and Brown then linked and the twin took management with a dropkick. Scoring her brother, the twins landed a very nice mixture of leg sweeping and kicking. Earlier than lengthy, Sterling joined in and the two lifted Brown for a longtime double suplex.

The twins landed a double-shift clothesline and elbow for a two-depend. Brown finally countered a clothesline and received the scorching tag at Quest, who hit a streak of suplexes for a two-depend. Quest labored a cross face earlier than hitting an elbow. Brown got here again and the two hit a double again elbow for a two-manner depend. Brown landed a collection of loud chops and a good dropkick for a two-manner depend.

Quest scored and continued to work on Sterling with a cross face. Brown tagged himself, however Logan did and Brown was hit with a laborious clothesline and an uppercut. Brown rolled out and Logan took a suicide dive. Again in the ring, Logan hit one hell of a DDT for a close to-drop. All 4 wrestlers had been in the ring and Quest took a dip, however the twins grabbed him and handed him.

The twins opted for Brown, however Brown landed an arm and a suplex on the two twins in the nook. Brown went for a splash, however Quest beat him whereas the twins had been outdoors the ring. Brown then received into a battle with Quest and went on the lookout for a twin for a suplex, however the twin hit an inside cradle for the win at dusk.



Logan Riegel and Sterling Riegel defeated Barrett Brown and Adrian Quest through a pinfall in 11:33.



McGuire’s musings : It is a story as outdated as time. A wrestler can’t win. The corporate makes a story of it. The wrestler in the end will get a victory. However not tonight. My solely fear is that taking this route New Japan units Barrett Brown down, and he is higher than that. Both manner, it was a nice staff recreation, and I can not say sufficient good issues about the Riegel Twins. Watching them develop over the months has been one of my favourite Strong actions. I may do with out the tattoo shirts, however the perk they present and the fireplace they’ve earned has taken them to a different stage. The whole lot has labored right here, from the continuation of Brown’s unhealthy luck story, to creating the Riegel Twins into a superb heeling staff.

2. Jordan Clearwater v Hikuleo in a new Japan Cup qualifier in the United States. “Did he go to the barber and say, ‘Give me the Jackie Fargo?’ Kelly requested as Clearwater entered and it is humorous. Hikuleo instantly took management with kicks, throwing Clearwater outdoors. Hikuleo tried to throw Clearwater into a put up, however Clearwater stopped and threw Hikuleo as an alternative. Clearwater then rolled Hikuleo into the ring and received an account.

Clearwater labored Hikuleo’s arm with punches and submissions. Clearwater opted for a clothesline, however that did not actually matter to Hikuleo. Clearwater then returned to work on the left arm. Clearwater tried a kick, however Hikuleo moved and slammed Clearwater. Hikuleo claimed Clearwater pulled his hair out and then hit a collection of again elbows. Clearwater finally tried to elevate Hikuleo up, however he collapsed and Hikuleo labored a collection of elbows throughout the face. Hikuleo then suffocated Clearwater.

Hikuleo challenged Clearwater to chop him off, and he did. None of the chops affected Hikuleo and Hikuleo then landed some vicious chops for a depend of two. Hikuleo landed a snap and decrease leg for a two-depend. Hikuleo picked up Clearwater, however Clearwater pushed his manner via and the two blows traded. Clearwater went for a bulldog, however Hikuleo chased it away. Regardless, Clearwater returned with a leaping neck cutter for a very close to close to-drop.

Clearwater went for a boot in the face, however Hikuleo grabbed it and went for a choke-slam. Clearwater tried to choose up Hikuleo, unsuccessfully and struck a rolling clothesline. Clearwater went for the boot once more however Hikuleo grabbed it with a good powerslam. Hikuleo then hit a Demise Valley pilot modified for the 1-2-3.

Hikuleo defeated Jordan Clearwater in 7:57 to qualify for the New Japan Cup USA event.

McGuire’s musings : Simply my weekly reminder that Hikuleo is a star in the making. Man, I can not wait to see what the future holds for this man. Both manner, it was high quality, and Clearwater was extra offended than I anticipated. received there. The preppy dude connected with the monster dude, and it labored. If I’m a gambler – and do not get me improper that I’m fairly actually a degenerate – I’ll say that Hikuleo is my option to win the New Japan Cup USA. Who is able to generate profits?



3. Fred Rosser vs. JR Kratos in a Japan New Cup qualifier in the United States. Rosser rolled out of the ring to start out, shouting that it is going to occur on time. Rosser rolled into the ring and hit a collection of punches and kicks earlier than Kratos grabbed him and threw him round the nook. Rosser tried a few shoulder tackles, however Kratos did not budge. Rosser tried to roll his elbow, however Kratos stopped and threw Rosser to the floor.

Kratos went on the offensive with a collection of strikes and a launch suplex that almost threw Rosser into the ring. The wrestlers met on the outdoors and Kratos and Rosser regarded down after Rosser returned to the ring. Kratos, after a minute, dragged Rosser out. Kratos tore the padding on the outdoors. Kratos fetched an electrical bomb from the uncovered floor, however Rosser countered and the two rolled inside.

Kratos stored management, solidified with a robust chop. The 2 finally traded blows and whereas Rosser thought he was taking management, Kratos regained management with a chop. Kratos then lifted Rosser off the mat for a formidable suplex. After exchanging blows, Rosser threw Kratos via the ropes, to the floor, the place Rosser struck a leg falling off the apron. Rosser then landed one other leg-drop off the apron and rolled into the ring. Kratos barely returned to the ring earlier than depend 20.

Rosser continued to work on Kratos with knees and kicks. Rosser hit a clothesline which knocked Kratos down for a two depend. Rosser hit a header and a streak of chops. Rosser then went to the second rope, however Krtaos jumped for an enziguri and oh my god. Kratos went for a pin and received a two depend. Again on their toes, Kratos slapped the hell out of Rosser in the nook. Kratos lifted Rosser up on the prime turnbuckle, however Rosser slid to choose up Kratos and hit the double knees for a two depend.

Rosser maintained management with an elbow as he rolled him towards the apron. Rosser tried to choose up Kratos, however Kratos hit an elbow and knee and a clothesline to carry the motion again into the ring from the apron. Kratos opted for the wheelbarrow aspect suplex, however Rosser rolled him up for the spindle.



Fred Rosser beat JR Kratos by pinfall in 14:16 to qualify for the New Japan Cup USA event.

After the match, Hikuleo attacked Rosser from behind and rolled him into the ring, the place Kratos was ready for him. Kratos hit his clothesline on Rosser as Hikuleo watched. Kratos left the ring, however Hikuleo took Rosser and hit his choke-slam on Rosser. Hikuleo then shouted “I need you” whereas Rosser appeared to be absent.

Kelly and Koslov have returned to gather subsequent week’s card and shut the present, which is able to function Brody King vs. Bateman …

McGuire’s musings : Positively the most important occasion worthy. That is probably the finest look I’ve seen from JR Kratos in my restricted story masking Strong. The end result was pending, and if I am trustworthy I’ll say Rosser’s passing got here as a slight shock to me. The story between him and Hikuleo appears humorous, though it’s primarily based solely on the concept that Rosser pulled Hikuleo’s hair. However, as you may most likely see, something about Hikuleo is sufficient for me. There have been locations in this match that went past superior, each Kratos and Rosser, and this Kratos enziguri will likely be the most superior factor you will see wrestling all week. If you’re watching any recreation from this episode, that is the one you must contemplate.

Total, it was a nice Strong episode. I actually like the place the Riegel Twins are and I actually respect how they evolve from week to week. Hikuleo qualifying for the New Japan Cup USA is the proper choice and Fred Rosser and JR Kratos placed on a hell of a present. That is one of the finest episodes of 2021. My weekly NJPW Strong audio critiques can be found for Dot Net members on Saturday.