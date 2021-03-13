Mookie Wilson and the 1986 Mets have been a hellacious bunch of enjoyable. Picture: Getty Pictures

There’s a second in 1986 Mets: A Yr To Bear in mind, the best sports activities 12 months-in-assessment video ever made, when, as Ray Knight hits a walkoff homer to beat the Astros on July 3, Tim McCarver crows, “They’re spreading the information that they’re proper now the dominant workforce on this recreation — in both league!”

About the one factor the Mets didn’t try this 12 months, and naturally didn’t do in any respect till Johan Santana in 2012, is throw a no-hitter.

Properly, there’s one other dominant workforce lately, and so they have thrown a no-no. Chase Townsend is the pitcher who did it, hanging out 9 within the second recreation of a Tuesday doubleheader as Georgia Highlands Faculty took down Scoutz USA Publish Grad, 3-0, and moved to 21-3 on the season.

That might be the Nationwide Junior Faculty Athletic Affiliation (NJCAA) season, the place Georgia Highlands now strikes into Georgia Collegiate Athletic Affiliation (GCAA) play towards Abraham Baldwin Agricultural Faculty, Andrew, East Georgia, Gordon State, and South Georgia, the latter itself 17-2 in non-convention play, so perhaps this can be a power of schedule factor and Georgia Highlands isn’t that dominant.

Because it seems, Gordon State was No. 19 within the nationwide NJCAA preseason rankings, no GCAA workforce is at the moment ranked, and perhaps Georgia Highlands has had a considerably tender schedule, opening the season with — together with this weekend’s begin of convention play — a 28-recreation homestead.

Perhaps they’re not likely so dominant, we’ll discover out quickly sufficient, however there’s nonetheless one thing to be mentioned for the truth that the Chargers have outscored their opposition 208-64, whereas batting .357/.479/.566 as a workforce. So, who cares if Wallace Neighborhood Faculty-Dothan got here up from Alabama and wrecked store, 10-8 and eight-2, in a doubleheader final month? Or that GCAA rival Abraham Baldwin Agricultural Faculty led towards Dothan till a 5-run ninth inning despatched them to an 8-5 defeat? The level is that Georgia Highlands is 21-3 and has the nation’s chief in stolen bases, Brandon Prince, who’s swiped 29 luggage and is hitting .406, which is barely fourth-finest amongst Chargers lineup regulars.

You’re in all probability nonetheless not seeing what a two-12 months faculty on the Rome, Georgia, metropolis line has to do with the 1986 Mets. As thrilling as it’s to study concerning the Gordon State Highlanders and their new mascot, Gordy, what’s so particular about an unranked workforce that critically simply seems to be fattening up on cupcakes earlier than beginning play in a convention that isn’t all that highly effective to start with?

Properly, you see, Georgia Highlands College’s uniforms are… the 1986 Mets uniforms.

Additionally, Georgia Highlands has an attention-grabbing recruiting base.

Wait a second.

Zoom out.

Sure, that could be a marker for Oosterhout, Netherlands, hometown of pitcher Finn Kops and outfielder Max Kops.

So, should you ever end up on the Bakery Museum on Klappeijstraat, and there’s a fella or two sporting what seems to be like a Mets hat, however with “GH” on it, you’ll be able to strike up a dialog about that good run of, sure, dominant baseball that the Chargers performed within the first two dozen video games of the 2021 season.

And so they’ll see on Saturday afternoon in a doubleheader towards Andrew if it’s two bakers’ dozen.