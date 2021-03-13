Southland Tournament Final: Abilene Christian vs Nicholls prediction and faculty basketball recreation preview.

Abilene Christian vs Nicholls Broadcast

Date: Saturday, March 13

Game Time: 9:30 pm ET

Venue: Leonard E Merrill Middle, Katy, TX

Community: ESPN2

Abilene Christian (22-4) vs Nicholls (18-6) Game Preview

Why Abilene Christian Will Win

The Wildcats won’t be constant, however they win. Solely an 84-82 loss to Central Arkansas screwed up a run of 11 wins within the final 12 video games with their taking pictures terrific, sufficient threes to be okay, and entire lot of free throws serving to the trigger.

It’s the most effective groups within the nation at maintaining the ball transferring and getting the additional cross to get to the rim, forcing a number of fouls and doing harm on the road. The protection leads the Southland, the crew leads the nation in turnover margin and is second in steals, and …

Why Nicholls Will Win

Nicholls doesn’t flip the ball over sufficient to be an issue.

The crew is eighth within the nation in steals per recreation with an aggressive model of play to go together with its potential to dominate at occasions on the defensive boards. Abilene Christian has a pleasant offense, however Nicholls has been ripping by everybody with 80 or extra within the final 4 video games and 79 or extra in 9 of the final 12.

This isn’t a big-shooting crew from three, however it comes up with a slew of straightforward baskets coming from the protection.

What’s Going To Occur

Be upset if this isn’t a enjoyable and loopy shootout.

Each groups can fill it up, each could make a number of huge performs generated from the protection, and each groups wish to rise up and down the court docket. The Colonels are taking pictures lights out later, however the Wildcats will likely be higher on the boards.

Abilene Christian vs Nicholls Prediction, Line

Abilene Christian 84, Nicholls 78

Line: Abilene Christian -7, o/u: 145

ATS Confidence out of 5: 1.5

Should See Ranking: 3

