SEC Tournament: Alabama Crimson Tide vs Tennessee Volunteers prediction and school basketball recreation preview.

Alabama vs Tennessee Broadcast

Date: Saturday, March 13

Game Time: 1:00 ET

Venue: Bridgestone Area, Nashville, TN

Community: ESPN

Alabama (22-6) vs Tennessee (18-7) Game Preview

Why Tennessee Will Win

Tennessee acquired robust.

It beat Florida 78-66 by getting nasty on the boards and doing a terrific job of attending to the basket with heaps and many good ball motion. The Vols had 21 assists and the Gators had simply seven – that has to proceed towards the Bama D.

The Crimson Tide are nice at forcing steals and errors, but when Tennessee can hold the turnovers to underneath 15, the opposite components ought to work. Within the first and solely assembly – a 71-63 Tide win in early January – Tennessee solely turned it over 9 occasions, so it’s attainable. If it could simply shoot slightly higher than 32% – that was an anomaly – it could cling round.

Why Alabama Will Win

That’s what’s referred to as a press release efficiency.

Alabama ripped off a 47-19 first half run towards Mississippi State on the way in which to a 85-48 victory, forcing a ton of Bulldog errors, hitting 49% from the sphere, and conserving the stress on with nice ball motion all recreation lengthy.

Tennessee might need the power and upside to maintain up if this will get right into a high-scoring battle, however its approach too flaky – it’s simply as more likely to hit simply 35% from the sphere as it’s to make half of its photographs.

To harp on this, it’s going to return all the way down to errors. Bama has provide you with double-digit steals in every of its final 4 video games, however …

What’s Going To Occur

Tennessee leads the SEC in fewest turnovers.

Bama took its recreation to an entire different stage towards Mississippi State, but it surely’s typically not that sturdy a capturing staff and it’s extra liable to turnovers than the Vols are.

Can Tennessee ramp up the depth prefer it did towards the Gators? It’s acquired the power to match Bama on the boards and play simply sufficient protection to tug it off. It’ll shoot higher than it did again in January.

Alabama vs Tennessee Prediction, Line

Tennessee 72, Alabama 69

Line: Alabama -3, rpm: 137.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 1

Should See Ranking: 4

