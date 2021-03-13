Quite a lot of individuals imagine Ben Simmons to be an overrated participant. Justin Kutcher, a play-by-play announcer for the Wizards, is on this camp.

Ben Simmons is thought-about one of many strangest prospects within the NBA right now, given his size, power and pace. He is an ideal candidate to run your transition offense – generally as a scorer, generally as a passer.

However apart from that, Simmons’ offense usually leaves a ton to be desired. He is uncovered as a restricted half-court participant every time he performs with dangerous shooters alongside him. There’s a motive why Daryl Morey was prepared to commerce him for James Harden.

Pointing that out to Sixers followers, nonetheless, is a recipe for abuse and catastrophe. That’s precisely what Wizards’ play-by-play announcer Justin Kutcher is responsible of.

Justin Kutcher goes after Ben Simmons throughout Sixers’ win over Washington

Commentating at a degree when it was clear that the Sixers would get the W, Kutcher obtained into it final evening. He insinuated that Simmons has gotten into All-Star groups a few instances primarily based purely on hype. He held onto that notion in a post-game tweet as effectively:

“Yep, I stated that Ben Simmons is some of the overrated plyrs within the NBA, and I stand by it. I didn’t say he was BAD, simply inferior to everybody makes him out to be. GREAT defender, potential DPOY, however I feel he’s made All League/All Star Groups primarily based on hype. And..goodnight.”

He might need a case for this season – Simmons was averaging the fewest factors per sport of his profession for a lot of January. He picked his act up from February onwards, however he nonetheless doesn’t common nice scoring numbers.

Kutcher did mess up, nonetheless, by suggesting that Tobias Harris could be a greater choice for the All-Star Weekend.