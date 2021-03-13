Boxing Followers!! Welcome to Watch Boxing: Estrada – Gonzalez 2, McCaskill – Braekhus Live Stream Free On Saturday, March 13 on the American Airways Middle in Dallas. All boxing followers are excited to watch this match Estrada – Gonzalez 2 live Free Stream completely broadcast on DAZN in USA and different nations.

This must be a conflict with Juan Francisco Estrada battling Roman González this weekend in one of the crucial anticipated rematches lately.

The Mexican and Nicaraguan champions are each destined for the corridor of fame, although El Gallo will know his legacy will take an enormous hit if he loses for a second time to Chocolatito, who grabbed a choice again in 2012.

Victories over Carlos Cuadras and Israel Gonzalez final trip imply the pair can be assured of constructing an announcement here.

The occasion will happen on the American Airways Middle in Dallas, Texas, residence of the Dallas Mavericks. The venue is in keeping with Covid-19 pandemic tips and neither fighter has boxed on the venue earlier than.

Protection begins at 8pm ET (1am GMT), with the primary occasion scheduled for 11pm ET (4am GMT).

Juan Francisco Estrada has his hand raised in victory after defeating Victor Mendez

Story of the tape

Estrada Gonzalez Age 30 33 Months since final fight 4 4 Top 5 ft 4in 5 ft 3in Nationality Mexican Nicaraguan Attain 72’ 64’ Professional document 41-3 50-2 Knockouts 28 KOs 41 KOs

Full card

Chocolatito vs. Estrada fight date, begin time

Date : Saturday, March 13

Protection 8 pm ET

Gonzalez vs. Estrada Major occasion (approx): 11 am ET

Watch: Live Stream

The Roman Gonzalez vs. Juan Francisco Estrada 2 fight card takes place on Saturday, March 13 at 8 p.m. ET. Gonzalez and Estrada are anticipated to make their manner to the ring at round 11 p.m. ET, though that depends upon how lengthy the sooner fights take.

What time will Estrada vs. Gonzalez begin?

All the pleasure comes to a head on Saturday, March 13, when Juan Francisco Estrada and Roman ‘Chocolatito’ Gonzalez face off in Dallas, Texas.

Protection of the occasion begins at 10 p.m. Jap Time.

Estrada vs. Gonzalez document: Who’s the higher fighter?

Identify Juan Francisco Estrada Roman ‘Chocolatito’ Gonzalez

Boxing Document 41-3-0 (28 KOs) 50-2-0 (41 KOs)

Age 30 33

Class Tremendous Flyweight Tremendous Flyweight

Stance Orthodox Orthodox

Attain 66” 168 cm 64” 163 cm

Top 163 cm 160 cm

Ford (8-0, 4 KO), a 21-year-old featherweight out of Camden, NJ, is coming off a pleasant seventh-round knockout of Juan Antonio Lopez final December. He meets one other unbeaten teen in 23-year-old Aaron “Angel Child” Perez (10-0, 6 KO), who’s but to graduate previous combating opponents with shedding information.

Houston’s Williams (7-0, 6 KO) ran over Isiah Jones in 89 seconds on that very same Canelo-Smith card and will get what appears to be an honest check in middleweight Aaron Coley (16-3-1, 7 KO), who’s gone to three consecutive break up choices.

Jones (5-0-1, 2 KO), in the meantime, is in want of a powerful efficiency after drawing with Kevin Montiel Mendoza final October. He fights fellow tremendous featherweight Jorge David Castaneda (13-1, 11 KO) in “OJ3’s” first scheduled eight-rounder.

“It is a large night time for Ray, Ammo and OJ3,” stated promoter Eddie Hearn. “All eyes are on Dallas with our mouth-watering World title triple-header, however these boys can be out to steal the present. All three of them are high skills, and now they’re transferring into the subsequent part of their careers, taking up more durable exams and stepping up to eight rounders and past. The stress is on to shine, and I’m positive they’re going to rise to the event.”

The principle card will see Hiroto Kyoguchi defend his WBA gentle flyweight title in opposition to Axel Aragon Vega, Jessica McCaskill look to repeat her surprising upset of Cecilia Braekhus, and Juan Francisco Estrada fight rival “Roman” Gonzalez in a long-awaited rematch.