Former Chicago Bears linebacker Brian Urlacher is among the biggest defensive gamers in NFL historical past and spent his complete 13-year profession within the Windy City.

The Professional Soccer Corridor of Fame linebacker hung up the cleats in 2012 with eight Professional Bowls and 4 First-Workforce All-Professional alternatives to his title.







Urlacher’s standing as a famous person made him fairly the bachelor, however he settled down and married his pretty spouse Jennipher Frost.

Who’s Brian Urlacher’s Wife?

Brian Urlacher has been married to model Jennipher Frost since 2016. The pair tied the knot at a ceremony in Queen Creek, Arizona.

Frost is a former contestant on America’s Next Top Model, and had a quick profession in modeling after her stint on the present.

The joyful couple doesn’t have any youngsters collectively, although Frost is the stepmother to three of Urlacher’s children from earlier relationships: daughters Pamela and Riley Urlacher, and son Kennedy.

Previous to his marriage to Frost, Brian Urlacher was married to ex-wife Laurie Urlacher from 2000-2004, with whom he had his two daughters.

Moreover, he was additionally in a relationship with Tyna Robertson, with whom he shares joint-custody of their son, Kennedy.

In 2017, Urlacher appealed to a Cook dinner County court docket for full custody of his son after Robertson’s husband Ryan Karageorge was discovered lifeless of their residence, in line with the Chicago Tribune.

Urlacher additionally dated actress Jenny McCarthy earlier than he settled down with Frost.

Brian Urlacher’s Soccer Profession

Brian Urlacher, a Gemini, was born to parents Bradley and Lavoyda Urlacher, and raised in Pasco, Washington alongside his youthful brother Casey.

He attended Lovington High School earlier than taking part in for the University of New Mexico Lobos.

His great faculty profession noticed him get chosen with the ninth-overall pick in the 2000 NFL Draft by the Chicago Bears.

Urlacher gained Defensive Rookie of the Year in 2000 and was later awarded the NFL Defensive Player of the Year in 2005.

He was a star within the Nationwide Soccer League and appeared within the Tremendous Bowl in 2006. Urlacher additionally performed in seven playoff video games all through his professional career.

Urlacher earned a handful of endorsement offers throughout his taking part in days, together with Nike, McDonalds, Old Spice, and Vitamin Water.

Life After Soccer

“The social media posts on no account replicate the values or opinions of the Chicago Bears group.” Bears distance themselves after Brian Urlacher posts racially insensitive response on Instagram to the police taking pictures of Jacob Blake pic.twitter.com/uhz0ZreNfX — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) August 28, 2020

Life for the previous American soccer linebacker has been considerably controversial after retiring.

Brian Urlacher received into some scorching water after making some questionable feedback on social media, calling out NBA players for boycotting playoff games following the taking pictures of Jacob Blake and citing the truth that Inexperienced Bay Packers quarterback Brett Favre performed a Monday Night time Soccer recreation the day after his personal father died.

Urlacher, in a since-deleted post, mentioned “NBA gamers boycott the playoffs as a result of a dude reaching for a knife, needed on a felony sexual assault warrant, was shot by police.”

He labored as an analyst for Fox Sports activities after his soccer profession and continued to construct up his internet value, which is estimated at roughly $16 million.