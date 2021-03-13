One other recreation, one other loss for the Buffalo Sabres — or fairly, one other 5-2 loss. Buffalo’s 5-2 defeat to the Pittsburgh Penguins on Thursday was their ninth in a row and the fourth within the final 5 video games that got here by a remaining rating of 5-2.

Sitting on the backside of the NHL’s basement with a report of 6-15-4 and 16 factors, the Sabres’ 2020-21 marketing campaign has been an unmitigated catastrophe from begin to end. Every thing that would go flawed has gone flawed, and it looks like the entrance workplace is simply delaying the inevitable by keeping head coach Ralph Krueger around.

If there’s any silver lining to this dumpster hearth of a season, it’s that it offers the staff the chance to take some possibilities. At this level, what have they got to lose?

Listed below are a number of strategies for the way the Sabres can experiment over the remainder of the season.

Go Loopy With the Strains

The Sabres have used a seemingly countless array of line combos this season. This has been a results of each accidents and poor play. The issue is that Krueger has not often discovered any combos of traces which have produced outcomes.

With the season taking place the drain, why probably not combine issues up? Why not attempt Casey Mittelstadt, who boasts a 53.9 anticipated targets for proportion (xGF%), per Pure Stat Trick, on the primary line? Why not put Victor Olofsson, who has only a 44.6 xGF%, on the fourth line to attempt to breathe some life into Cody Eakin and Kyle Okposo, who’ve one aim and 7 factors between them? Why not put Taylor Corridor, Jeff Skinner, and Curtis Lazar, three of the perfect skaters on the staff, on the identical line and see what occurs?

Casey Mittelstadt, Buffalo Sabres (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

Issues can’t presumably worsen than they’re (one would hope), so Krueger actually doesn’t have any cause to not attempt some new issues with the lineup, especially now with Jack Eichel and presumably Dylan Cozens out for a number of video games.

Hearken to Any and All Commerce Offers

The questions surrounding the 2021 Commerce Deadline have much less to do with who could be traded however extra with how sure trades would possibly occur logistically. Relying on the areas of the groups concerned in a deal, gamers might need to quarantine earlier than becoming a member of their new golf equipment. This might imply extra offers getting executed earlier than the deadline. It may additionally imply that hardly any offers get executed in any respect.

Regardless, Buffalo normal supervisor Kevyn Adams must be glued to his telephone within the coming weeks able to entertain any and all commerce provides. The Sabres have a bevy of impending unrestricted free brokers, together with massive names like Corridor, Eric Staal, and Brandon Montour.

Eric Staal, Buffalo Sabres (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

Corridor would clearly internet the largest return, however his $8 million wage goes to be arduous for any staff to swallow, even when the Sabres conform to pay half of it. Staal might be the more intriguing option. The 36-12 months-previous has struggled mightily in his debut season in Buffalo (10 factors in 25 video games and a minus-14 ranking), however as a veteran with a historical past of manufacturing seeking one other Stanley Cup, he might be enticing to quite a lot of contenders as a center-six ahead possibility.

Different pending UFAs like Tobias Rieder and Riley Sheahan won’t internet far more than a draft decide, however each have performed effectively sufficient to spark curiosity for groups on the lookout for depth up entrance.

If Krueger finally ends up lasting the remainder of the season, then it appears inevitable that the Sabres will likely be busy on the commerce deadline; Adams can’t afford to do nothing if the coach doesn’t change.

Don’t Be Shy About Calling Up Gamers From Rochester

Whereas the Sabres’ season is presently residing in the bathroom, their farm staff is faring considerably higher. Getting into Friday, the Rochester People had been 6-3-0-1 on the season and had earned factors in three straight video games.

If the Sabres do certainly grow to be a vendor on the commerce deadline, it’s going to present alternatives for among the children who’ve been performing effectively within the AHL.

The participant that the majority have their eye on is Finnish forward Arttu Ruotsalainen. After tearing up the Liiga, the 23-12 months-previous has continued his robust play in North America, sitting at eight factors in 10 video games for the Amerks. Ruotsalainen would offer a direct improve to Buffalo’s present backside-six whereas stirring up some pleasure amongst followers who wish to see what he can do on the large stage.

With Eichel out, the Sabres ought to have promoted Arttu Ruotsalainen and performed him at middle. Casey Mittelstadt seemed nice at left wing in earlier video games. He’s 2-for-7 within the faceoff circle whereas taking part in middle right this moment. Troublesome transition. – Lance Lysowski (@LLysowski) February 27, 2021

He shouldn’t be the one name-up, although. Defensemen Mattias Samuelsson and Oskari Laaksonen each have six factors in 10 video games, whereas forwards Jean-Sebastien Dea and Steven Fogarty lead the Amerks in factors (12) and targets (eight), respectively. Even high goalie prospect Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen, who has been up-and-down with a .904 save proportion and three.19 targets towards common, would arguably be an improve over the struggling Jonas Johansson.

It’s previous time for ineffective veterans like Okposo, Eakin, and Matt Irwin to spend a while within the press field and provides the youngsters a shot to see what they will do.

With the season past saving, wins and losses now not matter for the Sabres. At this level, it will behoove them to complete with the perfect draft lottery odds they will get. What issues now’s seeing what they’ve in a few of their younger prospects and determining who’s price preserving and who must discover a function elsewhere. It’s the one means this franchise can presumably take step one in the direction of ending this relentless nightmare.