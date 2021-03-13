Week 4 CAA FCS spring soccer predictions recreation previews for Albany vs Maine, Stony Brook vs Delaware, Rhode Island, Villanova and Richmond vs Elon and William & Mary vs James Madison(*4*)

CAA FCS Spring Football Schedule, Predictions, Game Previews: Week 4

FCS Spring Game Previews, Predictions, Week 4(*4*)

Stony Brook vs Delaware

Rhode Island vs Villanova

Richmond vs Elon

Albany vs. Maine Broadcast

Date: Saturday, March 13

Game Time: 12:00 ET

Venue: Morse Area at Harold Alfond Sports activities Stadium, Orono, ME

Community: FloSports

– All the CFN Fearless Predictions

Albany (1-0) vs Maine (0-1) Game Preview

For contemporary strains and to wager on the FCS, go to BetMGM(*4*)

What’s Going To Occur

Delaware returned the opening kickoff in opposition to Maine, and it didn’t get any higher from there for the Black Bears in a 37-0 loss. The offense managed simply 112 yards with the issues in regards to the quarterback scenario and the passing recreation rising front-and-center – Joe Fanano solely threw for 61 yards.

Albany was in a position to maintain on for a 24-20 win over New Hampshire, getting simply 192 yards from QB Jeff Undercuffer together with three scores.

Maine will get a little bit of a move rush on Undercuffer – the Nice Dane offensive line struggled in opposition to UNH – however the offense will proceed to wrestle. There gained’t be something on the bottom from the Black Bears as Albany controls the sport and the clock. Don’t anticipate the 47-31 Maine win of two years in the past, however look ahead to each offenses to be a bit sharper.

Albany vs Maine Prediction, Line

Albany 30, Maine 17

Line: Albany -7.5, o/u: 52

Should See Score: 2

5: UEFA Championship League second leg

1: The Actual World Homecoming

NEXT: Stony Brook vs Delaware