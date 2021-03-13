Earlier this morning, Cam Newton signed a brand new contract with the Patriots. Skip Bayless of “Undisputed” believes that it was a doubtlessly career-saving deal.

The former league MVP had a troublesome ask to fill the footwear of the best soccer participant in historical past final offseason when he made the transfer to New England. Though he confirmed glimpses of his former self, it was general an unsuccessful season for Cam and the Patriots.

In all equity, the Auburn alum was one of many first few gamers to contract COVID-19, and it clearly threw him off his recreation. Nonetheless, in a barely stunning transfer, the Patriots will likely be bringing Cam again for another season.

The deal is reported to be price round $14 million, however is incentive heavy. This offers Belichick and the Patriots some flexibility to discover different choices at QB.

Comp replace: Patriots are finalizing a 1-year deal price near $14 million for Cam Newton to return to New England, per supply. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 12, 2021

In different phrases, this is one transfer for the #Patriots in their post-Tom Brady transition at QB, but it surely will not be the final transfer of this offseason. https://t.co/JfFVw0KezT – Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) March 12, 2021

Additionally learn: “Hate is sort of a virus. Even by accident, it may well quickly unfold”: Patriots WR Julian Edelman Affords A Serving to Hand To Miami Warmth Ahead Myers Leonard Following Anti-Semitic Feedback

Skip Bayless: “I like this transfer for Cam Newton”

On this morning’s “Undisputed”, Skip Bayless and Shannon Sharpe reacted to the signing. Check out the clip under:

“I like this transfer for Cam Newton, as a result of I’m afraid with out it, he may’ve been done in this league.”@RealSkipBayless reacts to Cam re-signing with Patriots pic.twitter.com/ySpGz9u9Hh — UNDISPUTED (@undisputed) March 12, 2021

Clearly, Bayless is below the impression that this was a lifeline for Newton’s profession. “I like this transfer for Cam Newton, as a result of I’m afraid with out it, he may’ve been done in this league.”, he stated.

“I don’t know if anyone would see Cam Newton as a backup quarterback. Don’t know if Cam Newton would see himself as a backup-like a transparent reduce backup with no probability of beginning.”

“I simply don’t know if that’s Cam Newton.”

Whereas Skip believed that this was transfer for Cam, he feels it was a mistake by the Pats. “The New England Patriots is not going to make the playoffs subsequent 12 months. So, its not an ideal transfer for them.”

“They appear to be caught in purgatory between Tom Brady and the subsequent ‘query mark’ quarterback.