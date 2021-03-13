Pac-12 Tournament: Colorado Buffaloes vs Oregon State Beavers prediction and faculty basketball sport preview.

Colorado vs Oregon State Broadcast

Date: Saturday, March 13

Game Time: 10:30 ET

Venue: T-Cellular Area, Las Vegas, NV

Community: ESPN

– The entire CFN Fearless Predictions

Colorado (22-7) vs Oregon State (16-12) Game Preview

Why Colorado Will Win

The Buffaloes held on for expensive life after beginning sturdy and scoring within the ultimate seconds within the 72-70 win over USC. The offense hit half of its threes, it made a couple of additional free throws, and it received the rebounding margin by eight.

It’ll must do all of that once more.

Oregon State is nice at stopping groups from three, however it comes up with a complete lot of fouls and is terrible at arising with defensive rebounds.

Colorado is No. 1 within the nation in free throw capturing share is hard sufficient defensively and on the boards to maintain on rolling. However …

Why Oregon State Will Win

Oregon State has gotten scorching over the previous few weeks with six wins within the final eight video games with a protection that locked down towards a loaded Oregon and it retains on capturing properly.

Crimson scorching with its greatest run of the yr, ht remodeled half of its photographs over the previous few video games with 50% or higher in three of its final 4 video games.

Colorado isn’t nice at forcing errors and Oregon State isn’t turning the ball over in bunches, however …

What’s Going To Occur

All of it comes right down to the three. Kind of.

Colorado has been capable of provide you with wins despite the fact that it hasn’t been on from the surface – it’s discovering methods to attain in different methods and it begins on the free throw line.

It’ll make a couple of extra free throws than the Beavers, and if it’s simply okay from three, it’ll make it a 3rd win this yr within the collection.

Colorado vs Oregon State Prediction, Line

Colorado 72, Oregon State 64

Line: Colorado -9, o/u: 131.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 2

