Proper across the time the pandemic hit the world in 2020, BTS was gearing up for a supermassive sold-out world tour. As everybody went into varied states of quarantine, occasions like live shows have been postponed till additional discover. Though the brand new tour dates aren’t but identified, that didn’t cease BTS from persevering with to work and create music via the pandemic.

Whereas the remainder of us have been sofa browsing our means via quarantine, BTS have been arduous at work. In November, 2020 they launched an album titled BE in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. The track Life Goes On debuted on the high of the Billboard Scorching 100 Chart. The boy band went on to smash one other document quickly after and shortly grew to become the primary band in forty-two years to have three primary songs in three months.

Now, BTS is breaking yet one more document. They’re nominated for the Finest Pop Duo/Group Efficiency on the 2021 Grammy Awards for his or her smash single Dynamite. That is the band’s first Grammy nomination. Nevertheless, BTS are additionally the primary Ok-pop group to ever obtain a nomination for a Grammy award.

Even earlier than the nomination, BTS have been already worth bucket a great deal of cash. Could a Grammy win elevate that even additional? Right here’s all the things we all know.

Present net worth

BTS is a money-making machine. In line with Enterprise Insider, BTS’s present net worth sits someplace within the ballpark of round $3.6 billion. Along with simply making & promoting music, BTS has raked in over $170 million in latest occasions from tour gross sales. They’re additionally presently model ambassadors for world corporations like Starbucks, Samsung, Coca-Cola, Hyundai, Mattel, and Fila.

In September 2020, their label Large Hit Leisure grew to become a publicly-traded firm and was bought on the South Korean inventory trade. Earlier than this occurred, every of the seven members was given shares within the firm. By the tip of the primary day of buying and selling, the boys all had stakes worth $7.9 million every.

Particular person earnings

Regardless of the whopping $3.6 billion net worth, every of the members holds solely a portion of that. In line with studies, all of the members are paid the identical quantity for his or her contributions to BTS. A few of them, nevertheless, have acquired further wealth as they’ve branched out into aspect tasks on their very own.

Because of his solo undertaking Hope World and a number of other different musical collaborations, member J-Hope is allegedly the richest BTS member. His 2019 collaboration with Becky G “Hen Noodle Soup” was a smash hit. He’s presently worth roughly $22 million. J-Hope not too long ago purchased an residence in South Korea worth $1.6 million.

The margin of wealth between the remaining members is minimal. Every of the boys is claimed to be worth someplace within the ballpark of roughly $20 million. The band’s success doesn’t appear to be slowing down in any respect, so it’s possible 2021 will see that determine drastically enhance.

The impression of a Grammy

If BTS wins the Grammy award they’re nominated for this weekend, the band can anticipate a drastic enhance of their earnings. Whereas they won’t obtain any cash from the award itself – it’s simply a trophy – the popularity that comes together with successful a prestigious award like a Grammy has a direct impression on the incomes potential of the artist.

Artists who win on the Grammys usually see a 55% enhance in live performance ticket gross sales in comparison with earlier than they received. They promote extra information, extra merchandise, and are in a position to cost extra money for occasions. Regardless of BTS already having an extremely massive fanbase, successful a Grammy will possible additionally see individuals who didn’t observe them earlier than give them a probability.

Whereas the boys are most likely excited in regards to the potential recognition for his or her arduous work, there’s positively extra at stake for artists who win on the Grammys than simply status.

—

The 2021 Grammys are at 5:00 pm (Pacific time) on Sunday, March 14th.