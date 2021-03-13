Tyson Fury discusses cancelled WWE Plans. The WBC Heavyweight Champion revealed that he was scheduled for 4 main appearances within the WWE.

British Heavyweight Boxer, Tyson Fury, appeared within the WWE again in 2019. He was a part of the Crown Jewel card the place he confronted and defeated Braun Strowman. That, thus far, is his solely WWE look. Nevertheless, it appears that evidently he was set to seem on 4 extra occasions.

Talking in an interview with Behind The Gloves, Fury revealed that he was as a result of seem on a number of exhibits together with the WWE again in 2020. He additionally had conferences with Donald Trump and the Pope; all of which needed to be known as off as a result of Covid-19.

“I used to be alleged to go to SummerSlam final yr and I used to be alleged to go to WrestleMania final yr, and I used to be additionally alleged to combat Drew McIntyre in a pay-per-view occasion within the UK. However none of that occurred due to COVID.

“So COVID’s cost me SummerSlam, Royal Rumble, pay-per-view with Drew McIntyre, the [Deontay] Wilder rematch, and the [Anthony] Joshua combat, so thanks, COVID. And I used to be supposed to fulfill the President of the Unites States, Donald Trump. I used to be supposed to fulfill the Pope of Rome, among other issues, so it’s cost me rather a lot. It’s one among them issues.”

Fury’s final boxing match was towards Deontay Wilder. The Gypsy King got here out victorious making him the primary heavyweight in historical past to have held the WBA (Tremendous), WBC, IBF, WBO, and The Ring journal titles. A rematch with Wilder was set for July final yr. Nevertheless, Covid stored that match from occurring. Fury lastly introduced that he was foregoing the trilogy after organizers did not ship a date for the occasion in 2020.

