Luka Milivojevic’s first half penalty was sufficient for Crystal Palace to beat West Brom 1-0, compounding the Baggies’ relegation fears with 9 video games to play.

It was a greater end result than when West Brom had been thrashed 5-1 by Palace in December – and so they performed effectively in spells – however an absence of innovative up entrance price them once more, having only one shot heading in the right direction with their 12 efforts.

Darnell Furlong may even be glad to see the again of Crystal Palace this season, having scored an personal purpose within the reverse fixture and gifting the hosts a penalty on Saturday. Wilfried Zaha’s cross hit him on the arm inside the world and, after a prolonged VAR test, the spot kick was awarded. It was transformed by Milivojevic (37), who fired house previous Sam Johnstone.

There have been a handful of possibilities for each to attain the following purpose within the second half, however it was the penalty that was finally the distinction, preserving West Brom in nineteenth and eight factors from security. The victory pushes Crystal Palace into eleventh and kind of confirms their place within the Premier League for an additional season.

Wilfried Zaha opted to face as a substitute of taking a knee forward of Crystal Palace’s match with West Brom, saying it has simply turn into a part of the pre-match routine



Wilfried Zaha has known as for better efforts in the direction of training on racial inequality and says social media firms ought to begin taking “sturdy motion” over abuse after he opted towards taking a knee earlier than kick-off of Crystal Palace’s match towards West Brom.

In a press release, the midfielder stated: “My choice to face at kick-off has been public data for a few weeks now.

“There is no such thing as a proper or mistaken choice, however for me personally I really feel kneeling has simply turn into part of the pre-match routine and in the mean time it doesn’t matter whether or not we kneel or stand, a few of us nonetheless proceed to obtain abuse.















Soccer Saturday’s Clinton Morrison discusses Wilfried Zaha’s choice to not take a knee



“I do know there may be a number of work being achieved behind the scenes on the Premier League and different authorities to make change, and I absolutely respect that, and everybody concerned.

“I additionally absolutely respect my teammates and gamers at different golf equipment who proceed to take the knee.

“As a society, I really feel we needs to be encouraging higher training in faculties, and social media firms needs to be taking sturdy motion towards individuals who abuse others on-line – not simply footballers.

“I now simply wish to concentrate on soccer and revel in being again taking part in on the pitch. I’ll proceed to face tall.”

What’s subsequent?

Each groups now have a 3 week break earlier than their subsequent sport. Crystal Palace will journey to Everton on Saturday April 3 whereas West Brom are again in London, this time at Chelsea, on the identical day. Each video games are topic to alter.