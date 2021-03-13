The spot the place Tiger Woods crashed is effectively-often called a hazard zone. Picture: Getty Photos On the day that Tiger Woods crashed his automobile in Los Angeles, winding up with a rod in his leg and a number of other damaged bones, sheriff’s deputy Carlos Gonzalez instructed reporters at a information convention that he commonly writes tickets to drivers on that stretch of street for going 80 miles per hour when the velocity restrict is 45. Hawthorne Boulevard isn’t simply harmful as a result of drivers go too quick. It’s hilly and curvy, and the intersection with Palos Verdes Drive, about two minutes from the place Woods crashed, was the positioning of seven accidents from final January by way of July. Contemplating that the Hawthorne-Palos Verdes intersection is in Rolling HIlls Estates, that’s loads of collisions. In town of L.A. correct, the highest 10 listing of most harmful intersections cuts off at eight crashes for January by way of June, and the city sections of Los Angeles are quite a bit extra densely populated than Rolling Hills Estates and Rancho Palos Verdes, the place Woods had his wreck on the nook of Hawthorne and Blackhorse Street. By way of a public information request, Deadspin obtained information from the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Division on all the accidents for 2020 for the 1.35-mile stretch of Hawthorne between Palos Verdes Drive and Silver Spur Street. There have been 13 whole collisions. (*13*) Picture: Google Maps

Whereas the stretch of street will be described as accident-inclined, and there are a number of elements that make it a difficult stretch to drive, the accidents are likely to boil right down to “somebody was driving like an asshole.” Eleven out of the 13 accidents have been reported by the Sheriff’s Division as having a celebration at fault, and 9 have been on the busy intersections at both finish of the phase.

G/O Media could get a fee

It could be good to have the ability to take a look at what occurred and say, definitively, that this can be a street that wants security upgrades. And, given what Gonzalez mentioned about lead-foots there, maybe the velocity restrict does should be lowered from 45, and extra visitors calming measures added. However in the end it stays as much as drivers to function their automobiles safely.

Drivers carry accountability with them each time they get behind the wheel, although, and that features heeding visitors legal guidelines and being vigilant about street circumstances. Woods is fortunate to be alive, however though there could also be a number of accidents alongside the stretch of street the place he crashed, there’s a distinction between that and having the ability to put the blame for the crash on the street itself.

In this case, it’s a winding, hilly stretch of barely lower than a mile and a half between two main thoroughfares, and Hawthorne has a sophisticated position within the space’s visitors sample.

As a by way of route, it’s not unbelievable, and it has many facet streets sprouting off into the area people. Silver Spur and Palos Verdes intersect a brief distance from the place Hawthrone crosses Palos Verdes. However Hawthorne continues north to attach with the Pacific Coast Freeway, on the opposite facet of which it’s designated as California Route 107. From there it runs just about straight north to the 405 freeway up in Lawndale.

Hawthorne to the south is, then, a street with tough configuration, not removed from the place it’s completely straight, and mixes visitors traversing the extra suburban structure between the PCH and the Level Vicente Lighthouse with visitors that’s been coming down from the north off a really straight boulevard, whereas additionally serving as a shortcut for locals between Silver Spur and Palos Verdes.

It was proper in the course of this stretch, at Hawthorne and Blackhorse Street, that Woods had his accident. On the time, Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva mentioned the world “has a excessive frequency of accidents,” and given the structure and visitors patterns, that does match logically. It additionally doesn’t imply that Hawthorne is so perilous, it’s like driving within the Alps throughout a blizzard, 12 months a 12 months.

The small print of the crashes alongside Hawthorne don’t paint an image of a street the place the largest downside is one thing aside from careless drivers.

January 3: A man driving underneath the affect in a minivan sideswiped a pickup truck as each have been driving east.

January 4: A man cited for unsafe velocity in his Mercedes rear-ended an SUV.

January 7: In a success-and-run incident, an SUV backed into one other SUV, then drove off.

January 11: A girl ran a crimson mild and broadsided one other girl making a left flip. This crash, on the intersection of Hawthorne and Palos Verdes, was the one one of many 12 months to lead to what the Sheriff’s Division termed “extreme damage.”

February 4: Two drivers making a left flip at Silver Spur and Hawthorne sideswiped one another.

February 26: A girl altering lanes bumped a automobile making a left flip, and their collision additionally concerned a automobile stopped within the street.

February 27: A 17-12 months-outdated going west on Palos Verdes at Hawthorne managed to hit a automobile going north and a automobile going south whereas being at fault underneath the class “Visitors Indicators and Indicators.”

March 18: A head-on collision occurred when a person in a Prius crossed into the southbound lanes and ran right into a Jeep.

April 27: At Hawthorne and Blackhorse, the place Woods had his accident, a girl in a Ford Explorer was cited for “Different Improper Driving” in a one-automobile crash with a “Fastened Object.”

June 13: A sloppy merge at Hawthorne and Palos Verdes resulted in two Toyotas buying and selling paint.

June 25: Again to Blackhorse and Hawthorne, the place a truck driver made a sloppy proper flip and ruined the day of an 18-12 months-outdated in a Honda Civic.

July 2: A girl rear-ended an SUV that was stopped at an intersection.

October 7: A one-automobile accident at Hawthorne and Palos Verdes when a girl driving north hit a hard and fast object and was cited for improper turning.

The precipitous drop-off in incidents after the top of February does counsel that the world may be extra accident-inclined throughout instances when extra individuals are touring — clearly, after that, the coronavirus pandemic took maintain and fewer folks have been going out, and accidents in Los Angeles usually dropped 27% last spring.

It’s nonetheless a harmful street, and all of the extra so as a result of folks there don’t drive safely. Luckily, Woods was capable of reside to study that lesson.