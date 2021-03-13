England's Adil Rashid says Test return 'has not crossed my mind' as he focuses on T20 World Cup



Adil Rashid says he’s specializing in white-ball cricket and isn’t eager about a possible Test return

Adil Rashid says a return to Test cricket “has not crossed my thoughts” as he focuses on making an attempt to assist England grow to be twin white-ball world champions.

The leg-spinner was a part of England’s 50-over World Cup triumph on residence turf in 2019 and is ready to be a key man as Eoin Morgan’s aspect try to win the 20-over model in India later this 12 months.

Rashid, 33, performed the latest of his 19 Assessments within the West Indies in January 2019.

Requested by reporters forward of Sunday’s second T20I in opposition to India whether or not he may very well be lured again into the longest kind forward of the Ashes subsequent winter, Rashid mentioned: “I’m not eager about it by any means.

“I’m having fun with enjoying white-ball cricket and concentrating on doing what I’m doing. Test cricket has not truly crossed my thoughts but.

“The Ashes is a good distance away so lots can occur. We don’t know the place we’re going to be with folks’s kind. The best way my mindset works I don’t actually take into consideration that.

“We’ve got to see what occurs nearer to the time possibly. There’s a T20 World Cup earlier than that, a whole lot of cricket to be performed earlier than that so all of it will depend on how issues go.

Rashid in motion throughout England’s Test collection win in Sri Lanka in late 2018

“My shoulder has received higher nevertheless it’s one thing I’ve received to take care of. I’ve to know for myself whether or not I can play Test cricket, if I can bowl these lengthy spells of 15, 20, 25, 30 overs in a day if required.

“I don’t know if my physique can maintain as I’ve not performed it. That’s one thing that must be weighed up and it’s additionally my mindset. I’m concentrating on white-ball cricket with these tournaments developing.

“It will imply lots, not only for myself however the entire crew, if we may win the T20 having gained the 50-over World Cup. It will be a large achievement for English cricket.”

Dinesh Karthik discusses how India captain Virat Kohli will take shedding the primary match of the T20I collection in opposition to England

Rashid opened the bowling for England of their thumping eight-wicket win over India in Friday’s first T20 worldwide in Ahmedabad, recording figures of 1-7 from two overs within the powerplay, together with dismissing Virat Kohli for a duck.

Rashid – who completed with 1-14 from three overs – mentioned: “It’s at all times good to get a world-class participant out. Bowling with the brand new ball is one thing new for me – it was one thing I had been engaged on for a few days.

“It was a superb expertise. With solely two fielders out, you need to be intelligent as batsmen come tougher as they know there are extra scoring choices.

“I’ve opened the bowling earlier than within the Huge Bash and for Yorkshire nevertheless it had been about 10 or 11 years. It’s one thing I’ll cherish and hold in my armoury.

“Hopefully I can keep on whatever the scenario we’re within the recreation – first six overs, center overs or the demise. I’m at all times trying to develop, work arduous and get higher from collection to collection.”

Rashid dismissed Virat Kohli for a duck throughout England’s eight-wicket win within the first T20 worldwide in Ahmedabad

England captain Morgan entrusted Rashid with the brand new ball and the latter spoke in glowing phrases about his skipper and his ice-cool manner.

Rashid added: “Since I got here again into the crew he has stored issues quite simple as to what my job within the crew is and what’s anticipated of me. As he has received extra confidence in me, our relationship has grown.

“As a frontrunner he has presence and may be very optimistic however his greatest power is that he doesn’t present emotion.

“If issues aren’t going effectively for a crew, a bowler or a batsman, you by no means see him down or waving his palms round.

“Vice versa, when issues are going rather well you gained’t appear him excited. That degree-headedness is an enormous issue and stands out.”

