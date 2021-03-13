32′ GOAL!!! EVERTON HAVE ONE BACK!! Davies has the ball on the best and delivers a depraved ball into the center for Calvert-Lewin, who meets it six yards out to energy a header previous Pope! It’s 2-1 now!
30′ WIDE! McNeil swings a nook in and this time it does discover Mee, however the central defender can solely nod huge of the left-hand publish!
28′ Pickford appears to be in some ache after diving for that Gudmundsson shot. He receives some remedy, however will keep on in the interim.
27′ POST! Burnley win the ball excessive up the sector and McNeil feeds Gudmundsson, who drives in the direction of the left earlier than steering a low effort in the direction of the underside-left nook, however it comes again off the publish!
25′ That was McNeil’s seventh Premier League objective, however his first ever away from Turf Moor.
24′ Vydra claims an help for locating McNeil in a complicated place, however the younger winger made that objective out of nothing with some terrific particular person talent.
24′ GOAL!!!! WHAT A STRIKE FROM MCNEIL!!! McNeil receives the ball from Vydra within the inside-proper channel and beats Allan with a neat piece of talent earlier than bending a luxurious effort into the very high-left nook! Pickford had no probability with that! It’s 2-0 to Burnley now!
23′ NO PENALTY! A Burnley nook is swung to the again publish the place Mee challenges Holgate for it within the air. Holgate’s elbow is raised and connects with the ball, resulting in livid appeals for a spot-kick from the visiting gamers, however nothing is given!
22′ Pope goes lengthy to Wooden, who takes the ball beneath management and hits one from outdoors the field, however Godfrey will get in the way in which and blocks it behind for a nook.
19′ Everton are nonetheless seeing loads of the ball however they’re not in a position to create a lot with it at current. Their passing nonetheless lacks the sharpness wanted to unsettle Burnley’s low block.
17′ Holgate tries to whip a cross in from the best however will get far an excessive amount of on the supply. It’s retrieved by Digne on the opposite facet, who places it again into the center, however it’s headed clear. Burnley look comfy in the mean time.
15′ Wooden has now scored in again-to-again Premier League video games for the primary time this season, doing so with Burnley’s first shot of the match.
13′ GOAL!! BURNLEY TAKE THE LEAD!! Davies is shrugged off the ball by Brownhill and McNeil bursts down the left earlier than lashing a cross into the center that deflects off Keane and falls for Wooden simply inside the world. The striker takes a contact to set himself earlier than bending his shot round Holgate and into the far nook! It’s 1-0 to Burnley!
12′ Richarlison is once more fed with house to show into simply outdoors the field and he tries to slide it into the field for Calvert-Lewin, however Pope is off his line rapidly and holds on.
10′ Everton are completely dominating possession in the mean time, having fun with over 77% of the ball in these early phases.
8′ BLOCK! An Everton nook is half-cleared to the sting of the field the place Davies tries to lash it at objective first-time, however it clatters off a Burnley defender and the guests get it away!
5′ Everton have moved away from their regular system as we speak, lining up with a slender midfield diamond as they search to use the house between the traces of Burnley’s inflexible 4-4-2.
3′ SAVE! Iwobi is given house to drive into via the center and he finds Richarlison simply outdoors the field. The Brazilian takes the ball on the half-flip and drives in the direction of the best facet of the field earlier than thumping a shot in the direction of the highest-proper nook, however Pope beats it away!
1′ We’re underway at Goodison Park!
5 of Burnley’s final seven Premier League video games have ended stage (W1 L1), although all of those attracts have are available in dwelling video games. Not one of the Clarets’ final six away league video games have been drawn (W2 L4).
Everton have received 5 of their six Premier League dwelling video games towards Burnley (83%) – amongst groups they’ve confronted no less than 5 instances at Goodison Park within the competitors, they’ve solely acquired a better dwelling win charge towards Fulham (93% – 14/15). Nevertheless, the Toffees have misplaced 4 of their final six dwelling league video games (W1 D1), as many as they’d of their earlier 22 at Goodison Park. They did win their final such match although, a 1-0 victory towards Southampton.
Burnley boss Sean Dyche is compelled into making one change of his personal after his staff’s fortuitous 1-1 draw towards Arsenal. Pieters begins at left-again forward of Charlie Taylor, who’s unavailable because of damage, becoming a member of Jack Cork and Ashley Barnes on the remedy desk.
Everton head coach Carlo Ancelotti makes one change after his facet have been crushed 2-0 by Chelsea at Stamford Bridge final outing. Sigurdsson drops to the bench and is changed in midfield by Davies. James Rodriguez, Robin Olsen, Fabian Delph, Abdoulaye Doucoure and Jean-Philippe Gbamin all stay sidelined via damage and miss out.
Burnley substitutes: Richard Nartey, Dale Stephens, Jay Rodriguez, Josh Benson, Phil Bardsley, Jimmy Dunne, Kevin Lengthy, Bailey Peacock-Farrell, Robbie Brady.
Burnley XI (4-4-2): Nick Pope; Matthew Lowton, James Tarkowski, Ben Mee, Erik Pieters; Johann Berg Gudmundsson, Ashley Westwood, Josh Brownhill, Dwight McNeil; Matej Vydra, Chris Wooden.
Everton substitutes: Tyler Onyango, Gylfi Sigurdsson, Josh King, Harry Tyrer, Joao Virginia, Niels Nkounkou, Seamus Coleman, Nathan Broadhead, Yerry Mina.
Everton XI (4-1-2-1-2): Jordan Pickford; Mason Holgate, Michael Keane, Ben Godfrey, Lucas Digne; Allan; Tom Davies, Andre Gomes; Alex Iwobi; Dominic Calvert-Lewin, Richarlison.
Sixth-positioned Everton discover themselves simply 5 factors behind fourth-positioned Chelsea, however with two video games in hand on the Blues and can hope to take a giant step in the direction of the Champions League locations as they host Burnley, who’re simply 4 factors away from the relegation zone and haven’t received of their final 5 league outings.
Hey and welcome to our LIVE protection of the Premier League fixture between Everton and Burnley at Goodison Park.
37′ Yellow Card Ashley Westwood