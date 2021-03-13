FIFA 21 EAGATE: EA is probing into allegations that staff are selling rare FIFA 21 Ultimate Team Cards. Claims are surfacing that EA staff are selling FIFA 21 Ultimate Team playing cards on to followers. EA has launched a probe into this matter.

FIFA is presently dealing with one of many largest scandals ever uncovered. In keeping with claims, staff have been selling rare & coveted Ultimate Team playing cards, and so they are going for hundreds of {dollars}. Whereas there has all the time been a black marketplace for the buying and selling of FUT Cash, the selling of Cards by the staff themselves is in all probability the largest scandal within the historical past of EA.

Now that EAGATE is trending on Twitter, officers have been pressured to take motion, and are probing the scenario. EA has additionally put out a tweet stating that a radical investigation is underway, and there shall be swift motion.

The Twitter deal with, Arcade-FUT has put out snapshots of some Direct Messages through which a set of three Prime Icon Moments playing cards for 1700 Euros.

The above tweet is accompanied by the hashtag EAGate, and claims say that the playing cards are being bought anyplace between $900 to $2,500.

FIFA 21 Ultimate Team Cards Scandal

In FIFA 21 Ultimate Team, Icon playing cards are those that have a variety of demand. These embody a number of the most legendary gamers to have ever performed the sport. Past this comes the Prime Icon Moments card. These are particular variations of the Icon card through which are solely for a match or a specific season through which the Icon was phenomenal.

Among the gamers embody Ronaldinho, Brazillian legend Ronaldo, Pele, and Zinedine Zidane among the many different legends who’ve performed the game.