ACC Tournament Final: Florida State vs Georgia Tech prediction and faculty basketball sport preview.

Florida State vs Georgia Tech Broadcast

Date: Saturday, March 13

Game Time: 8:30 ET

Venue: Greensboro Coliseum, Greensboro, NC

Community: ESPN

Florida State (16-5) vs Georgia Tech (16-5) Game Preview

Why Florida State Will Win

The Seminoles won’t be excellent, and they may not be taking part in its greatest basketball when they should, however they’re right here. They acquired by a sizzling North Carolina workforce by hanging on the glass with one of many nation’s greatest rebounding groups, was strong from the sphere, and held on late to outlive and advance.

Florida State is great on the road – a should in opposition to a Georgia Tech workforce that’s good on the road and wishes the factors. If FSU can rebound prefer it did in opposition to UNC, its must be superb contemplating the Yellow Jackets battle approach an excessive amount of on the boards.

Why Georgia Tech Will Win

Georgia Tech was capable of get by FSU in late January when the protection was nice from three and the offense had considered one of its greatest video games of the yr shifting the ball round.

Crimson sizzling, it has received seven straight video games and is available in rested when Virginia wasn’t capable of go within the semifinal. It’s discovering methods to win, largely by conserving issues shifting. The photographs are falling, making half them from the sphere during the last a number of video games.

What’s Going To Occur

FSU is best on protection.

Once more, it’s not an ideal workforce, nevertheless it doesn’t make a complete lot of errors, it will get on the boards, and once more with the free throws. Florida State is nice on the road, and Georgia Tech isn’t.

FSU will do a bit when it will get the probabilities late, and it’ll as soon as once more grind its approach with just a few key baskets and free throws to outlive a Yellow Jacket workforce that received’t give up.

Florida State vs Georgia Tech Prediction, Line

Florida State 77, Georgia Tech 71

Line: Florida State -4, o/u: 149

ATS Confidence out of 5: 3.5

Should See Score: 4

