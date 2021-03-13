Big East Tournament Final: Georgetown Hoyas vs Creighton Bluejays prediction and school basketball recreation preview.

Georgetown vs Creighton Broadcast

Date: Saturday, March 13

Game Time: 6:30 ET

Venue: Madison Sq. Backyard, New York, NY

Community: FOX

– The entire CFN Fearless Predictions

Georgetown (12-12) vs Creighton (20-7) Game Preview

For up to date traces and to wager on school basketball, go to BetMGM

Why Georgetown Will Win

The Hoyas are taking part in like a workforce that hit its stride at simply the suitable time.

It beat Seton Corridor 66-58 to get right here by doing a terrific job defensively from three, hitting half its threes, and dominating on the free throw line making 13 greater than the Pirates.

Begin with that half concerning the three – cease Creighton from three, and that’s half the battle.

Georgetown is nice on the boards and isn’t unhealthy from three, and all of it confirmed in a. implausible 86-79 win in early February when the workforce hit ten of 26 from three and gained though the Bluejays went off. Nevertheless …

Why Creighton Will Win

Creighton gained just a few days late when the protection clamped down onerous and held the Hoyas to 24% from the skin in a 63-48 win.

The offense is what butters the Bluejay bread, however the protection is No. 1 within the Big East in area purpose proportion D.

Georgetown has been profitable with 5 wins within the final six video games though it hasn’t been all that scorching from the sector. It’s going to take no less than a forty five% capturing day at probably round 75 factors to maintain up.

What’s Going To Occur

Creighton isn’t going to have two awful capturing days in a row.

It struggled from three within the 59-56 win over UConn, however it got here up with 50 rebounds and got here although when wanted down the stretch to outlive.

Georgetown has held down nearly everybody from the skin during the last a number of video games, however Creighton will join on two massive photographs late to lastly take some management in an intense, emotional recreation.

Georgetown vs Creighton Prediction, Line

Creighton 73, Georgetown 68

Bet on college basketball with BetMGM

Line: Creighton -8.5, o/u: 144

ATS Confidence out of 5: 2

Should See Score: 3.5

5: Michigan State Spartans

1: MSU Spartans offered by Rocket Mortgage