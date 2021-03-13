America East Tournament Final: Hartford Hawks vs UMass Lowell River Hawks prediction and faculty basketball sport preview.

Hartford vs UMass Lowell Broadcast

Date: Saturday, March 13

Game Time: 11:00 am ET

Venue: Chase Enviornment, West Hartford, CT

Community: ESPN2

Hartford (14-8) vs UMass Lowell (11-11) Game Preview

Why UMass Lowell Will Win

The River Hawks have gone on a pleasant roll with three straight wins with an offense that picked it again up after a comparatively chilly stretch, at the very least for them.

It’s the best-shooting crew from three within the America East, it’s nice on the free throw line, and partly as a result of the crew is so good at transferring the ball round to give you the simple pictures.

It was a combat to get via UMBC, however it was in a position to get previous Hartford again in early January when it nailed 53% from the sphere. This isn’t a Hartford crew that may convey a ton of scoring punch, however …

Why Hartford Will Win

The Hawks have the perfect three level D within the America East.

It’s not that UMass Lowell must hit the three to win, however it’s an enormous, massive a part of the sport. The Hartford protection is improbable at forcing errors and arising with steals, and UMass Lowell is improbable at giving up errors that flip into simple factors.

Hartford gained the second sport between the 2 when it stopped the UMass Lowell outdoors shooters and generated a slew of turnovers.

What’s Going To Occur

Hartford will cease the Preventing Hawks from three for a 3rd assembly in a row, however in contrast to that first sport, the D might be nice on the within, too.

The Hawks misplaced that first assembly as a result of they couldn’t cease fouling – UMass Lowell shot 25 free throws – however that’s about to vary, too.

It’ll be a good sport up till the final 5 minutes, and that’s when the Hartford D will take over.

Hartford vs UMass Lowell Prediction, Line

Hartford 74, UMass Lowell 67

Line: Hartford -2, rpm: 136

ATS Confidence out of 5: 3

Should See Score: 2

