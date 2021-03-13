Jeff Hardy feels honored to be compared to AEW Star. The veteran star was stuffed with reward for his counterpart on Tony Khan’s promotion.

Jeff Hardy is an icon on the planet of pro-wrestling. He’s charismatic and doesn’t concern punishing his physique for the leisure of followers. The WWE Celebrity earned his identify and fame due to the insane stunts that he nonetheless continues to carry out right this moment on the age of 43.

Hardy, who was not too long ago a visitor on ESPN West Palm, acknowledged the similarities between himself and AEW’s rising star Darby Allin. Hardy revealed that he had watched the TNT Champion on TV and felt honored that the comparisons had been made.

Jeff Hardy feels honored to be compared to AEW Star Darby Allin

“I’m so honored for folks to say that, particularly a man like Darby Allin. I’ve by no means met him however once I watch him on AEW, I’m like “wow he’s really like me” and he’s truly like a real-life stunt man. I’ve all the time stated jokingly, I don’t even suppose I understand how to wrestle.”

“I feel I’m only a stunt man when it comes to these things. I’m extra in regards to the moments and the highlights and the storytelling. These huge excessive moments, my profession has been primarily based round that.”

The former WWE Champion additionally spoke in regards to the distinction between AEW and WWE. Hardy famous that the WWE had been set of their methods whereas AEW was open minded.

“It’s really cool. Matt is in AEW and earlier than the pandemic hit, their crowds had been extremely on fireplace. It’s so thrilling watching, they’re very totally different than WWE. I don’t know the way to clarify it, however I feel they’re extra open-minded, WWE is type of set of their methods. This has modified many occasions over time, particularly because the Angle period, it’s method totally different.”

