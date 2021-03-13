Who’s Taking part in
Portland @ Minnesota
Present Data: Portland 21-15; Minnesota 8-29
What to Know
The Portland Trail Blazers have loved the comforts of house their final 4 video games, however now they have to head out on the highway. The Trail Blazers and the Minnesota Timberwolves will face off in a Northwest Division battle at 8 p.m. ET Saturday at Goal Heart. Portland must shore up a protection that’s permitting 115.25 factors per contest.
It was all tied up 60-60 at halftime, however Portland was not fairly the Phoenix Suns’ equal within the second half after they met on Thursday. Portland was inside placing distance however couldn’t shut the hole as they fell 127-121 to Phoenix. The dropping aspect was boosted by level guard Damian Lillard, who shot 5-for-12 from past the arc and completed with 30 factors, eight assists and 7 rebounds.
In the meantime, Minnesota took their sport in opposition to the New Orleans Pelicans on Thursday by a conclusive 135-105 rating. The matchup was all however wrapped up on the finish of the third, by which level the Timberwolves had established a 105-82 benefit. They’ll attribute a lot of their success to capturing guard Jaylen Nowell, who shot 6-for-7 from downtown and completed with 28 factors, six dimes and 5 boards.
The Trail Blazers are the favourite on this one, with an anticipated 4.5-level margin of victory. The percentages have been favorable for them in opposition to the unfold on the highway this season, even when it’s been robust sledding general. They’re 12-6 ATS in away video games however solely 19-17 all in all.
Minnesota’s victory lifted them to eight-29 whereas Portland’s defeat dropped them right down to 21-15. Given their excessive-scoring efforts in opposition to their earlier opponents, it will likely be fascinating to see how far up these groups can run up the rating.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 8 p.m. ET
- The place: Goal Heart — Minneapolis, Minnesota
- TV: Fox Sports activities – North
- On-line streaming: fuboTV (Strive without spending a dime. Regional restrictions could apply.)
- Observe: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Trail Blazers are a 4.5-level favourite in opposition to the Timberwolves, in response to the newest NBA odds.
The oddsmakers have been proper in step with the betting neighborhood on this one, as the sport opened as a 4.5-level unfold, and stayed proper there.
Over / Underneath: -111
Sequence Historical past
Portland have received 13 out of their final 19 video games in opposition to Minnesota.
- Jan 07, 2021 – Portland 135 vs. Minnesota 117
- Jan 09, 2020 – Minnesota 116 vs. Portland 102
- Dec 21, 2019 – Portland 113 vs. Minnesota 106
- Apr 01, 2019 – Portland 132 vs. Minnesota 122
- Dec 08, 2018 – Portland 113 vs. Minnesota 105
- Nov 16, 2018 – Minnesota 112 vs. Portland 96
- Nov 04, 2018 – Portland 111 vs. Minnesota 81
- Mar 01, 2018 – Portland 108 vs. Minnesota 99
- Jan 24, 2018 – Portland 123 vs. Minnesota 114
- Jan 14, 2018 – Minnesota 120 vs. Portland 103
- Dec 18, 2017 – Minnesota 108 vs. Portland 107
- Apr 06, 2017 – Portland 105 vs. Minnesota 98
- Apr 03, 2017 – Minnesota 110 vs. Portland 109
- Mar 25, 2017 – Portland 112 vs. Minnesota 100
- Jan 01, 2017 – Portland 95 vs. Minnesota 89
- Apr 09, 2016 – Minnesota 106 vs. Portland 105
- Jan 31, 2016 – Portland 96 vs. Minnesota 93
- Dec 05, 2015 – Portland 109 vs. Minnesota 103
- Nov 02, 2015 – Portland 106 vs. Minnesota 101
