Who’s Taking part in

Portland @ Minnesota

Present Data: Portland 21-15; Minnesota 8-29

What to Know

The Portland Trail Blazers have loved the comforts of house their final 4 video games, however now they have to head out on the highway. The Trail Blazers and the Minnesota Timberwolves will face off in a Northwest Division battle at 8 p.m. ET Saturday at Goal Heart. Portland must shore up a protection that’s permitting 115.25 factors per contest.

It was all tied up 60-60 at halftime, however Portland was not fairly the Phoenix Suns’ equal within the second half after they met on Thursday. Portland was inside placing distance however couldn’t shut the hole as they fell 127-121 to Phoenix. The dropping aspect was boosted by level guard Damian Lillard, who shot 5-for-12 from past the arc and completed with 30 factors, eight assists and 7 rebounds.

In the meantime, Minnesota took their sport in opposition to the New Orleans Pelicans on Thursday by a conclusive 135-105 rating. The matchup was all however wrapped up on the finish of the third, by which level the Timberwolves had established a 105-82 benefit. They’ll attribute a lot of their success to capturing guard Jaylen Nowell, who shot 6-for-7 from downtown and completed with 28 factors, six dimes and 5 boards.

The Trail Blazers are the favourite on this one, with an anticipated 4.5-level margin of victory. The percentages have been favorable for them in opposition to the unfold on the highway this season, even when it’s been robust sledding general. They’re 12-6 ATS in away video games however solely 19-17 all in all.

Minnesota’s victory lifted them to eight-29 whereas Portland’s defeat dropped them right down to 21-15. Given their excessive-scoring efforts in opposition to their earlier opponents, it will likely be fascinating to see how far up these groups can run up the rating.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 8 p.m. ET

Saturday at 8 p.m. ET The place: Goal Heart — Minneapolis, Minnesota

Goal Heart — Minneapolis, Minnesota TV: Fox Sports activities – North

Fox Sports activities – North On-line streaming: fuboTV (Strive without spending a dime. Regional restrictions could apply.)

fuboTV (Strive without spending a dime. Regional restrictions could apply.) Observe: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Trail Blazers are a 4.5-level favourite in opposition to the Timberwolves, in response to the newest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers have been proper in step with the betting neighborhood on this one, as the sport opened as a 4.5-level unfold, and stayed proper there.

Over / Underneath: -111

Sequence Historical past

Portland have received 13 out of their final 19 video games in opposition to Minnesota.