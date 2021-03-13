In the absence of Anthony Davis, Kyle Kuzma led the Lakers to a win over the Indiana Pacers. This was regardless of LeBron James having a unhealthy sport.

After having 3 actually unhealthy quarters via which he went 3-of-10, Kuz exploded in the 4th. He completed the night time with 24 factors and 13 rebounds, successfully filling into AD’s sneakers admirably.

The Pacers have solely themselves to blame for this defeat. They have been ready to maintain the Lakers’ offense to a unhealthy taking pictures night time, however their very own efforts on that finish have been fairly sub-par. Malcolm Brogdon and Domantas Sabonis had the ball an excessive amount of of their palms.

“We want him to make pictures, particularly in the absence of A.D.,” LeBron James mentioned of Kuzma. “And tonight was an instance of that.”

Kyle Kuzma talks about eye-f***ing LeBron James for a move

Kuzma scored 10 of the Lakers’ 12 factors as they went from one bucket down to a five-point lead in the 4th quarter. LeBron, who had a torrid taking pictures night time (5-of-13), stored trying to find Kuzma’s sizzling hand.

James assisted back-to-back 3-pointers by Kuz as the Lakers took management of the sport for the first time all night. Kuzma talked about one specific play with some ‘rigorously chosen’ words:

“We have been taking a look at one another the complete possession,” Kuzma mentioned. “I was just about eye-(expletive) him to move me the ball.”

It was good that Kuzma got here good on a night time when none of the scorers on the ground appeared to have the ability to purchase a bucket. Malcolm Brogdon, who started the first quarter with 18 factors on his personal, cooled off considerably afterward.