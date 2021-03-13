John Cena Sr. would have fired Sasha Banks if he were Vince McMahon. He went on so as to add that he favored the SmackDown Ladies’s Champion and didn’t intend to offend her.

Sasha Banks is among the largest stars within the WWE at the moment. She was monumental in serving to WWE steer by the tough course of the early pandemic days. Together with Bayley, she was on nearly each present, each episode and labored very arduous in direction of bringing normalcy to the promotion.

She was in the end rewarded with the perfect yr of her profession. She turned the primary girl to win all three predominant roster titles in the identical yr. Within the course of, she additionally accomplished her Grand Slam, the third girl to take action within the WWE. Banks was additionally named Sports activities Illustrated’s Wrestler of the yr!

All this nonetheless, would not have been potential had Vince McMahon granted her request to depart the promotion again in 2019. As a substitute, he gave her a while off to consider it and the remainder is historical past. John Cena Sr. nonetheless, believes he would have dealt with the state of affairs very in another way.

Whereas talking to Boston Wrestling MWF’s Dan Mirade, John Cena Sr. mentioned that he would have fired the Boss if he were the WWE CEO as an alternative.

“If she refused to do the job [lose a match] or does the job after which says, ‘I’m gonna stop,’ within the phrases of the nice Vince McMahon, I would say, ‘You don’t have to stop, you’re fired.’

As we all know now, McMahon didn’t let her go. He gave her a while off and she or he ended up being one in all their most necessary stars a yr later. John Cena Sr. pointed this out as he defined the distinction between himself and Vince McMahon.

“ what, let me put it to you this fashion. Vince is a really clever man, he’s not the place he is by being a idiot. To offer her what he gave her, that extension on time [additional time off after the 30-day agreement], says rather a lot in regards to the man recognizing the expertise.”

Sasha Banks will defend her SmackDown Ladies’s Championship in opposition to Nia Jax subsequent week on SmackDown. She can be scheduled to face Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler alongside Bianca Belair for the SmackDown Ladies’s Championship at Fastlane. Ought to she overcome Jax subsequent week, she is going to tackle Belair at Wrestlemania 37.

