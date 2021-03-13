Big Ten Tournament Final: Illinois Combating Illini vs Ohio State Buckeyes prediction and faculty basketball sport preview.

Illinois vs Ohio State Broadcast

Date: Sunday, March 14

Game Time: 3:30 ET

Venue: Lucas Oil Stadium, Indianapolis, IN

Community: CBS

Illinois (22-6) vs Ohio State (21-8) Game Preview

Why Illinois Will Win

Illinois isn’t simply Ayo Dosunmu, getting 26 factors out of 7-foot heart Kofi Cockburn because the Illini pushed previous Iowa 82-71 to get right here.

The D didn’t have too many solutions for Luke Garza, however the offense hit 49% from the sphere – making up for a tough day from three – and crew gained on the boards.

The gained at Ohio State just a few days in the past by making nearly every little thing from the sphere, profitable the rebounding battle, and stopping the Buckeyes for loss stretches within the 73-68 win. For the entire good issues Ohio State does, it doesn’t pressure sufficient turnovers or errors and it will get hit with a complete ton of fouls.

Illinois will flip it over, however don’t pressure errors and let the offense get settled – Ohio State didn’t provide you with a steal in opposition to Michigan – and there’s an issue.

Why Ohio State Will Win

The Buckeyes held on for pricey life in a superb defensive efficiency over Michigan for a 68-67 win. They held down the Wolverines on the within, didn’t buckle after they saved hitting free throw after free throw, and in contrast to an epic earlier assembly, held down high-powered offense simply sufficient.

Scorching at simply the suitable time, they’ve gained three straight after a four-game shedding streak by coming by way of with large performs late getting scorching from the surface. It’s an excellent capturing three level crew, nevertheless it had issues for just a few video games – not anymore.

The Buckeyes made 54% from three in opposition to the Wolverines and made 11 threes in opposition to Purdue.

The O was unstoppable within the win over the Illini in January, and it must be simply as relentless as a result of …

What’s Going To Occur

Illinois is about to crank up the defensive stress.

The offense retains on rolling – it’s capturing in addition to any crew in America thanks to creating a complete lot of performs on the transfer and with a complete bunch of assists serving to the trigger – nevertheless it’s the defensive stops from three which can be taking up the season.

The Buckeyes have the firepower to tug this off, however Illinois – helped by a considerably rested Dosunmu – will get an excessive amount of constant offense inside and outside.

Illinois vs Ohio State Prediction, Line

Illinois 78, Ohio State 72

Line: Illinois -5, o/u: 152

ATS Confidence out of 5: 2

