MAAC Tournament: Iona Gaels vs Fairfield Stags prediction and school basketball recreation preview.

Iona vs Fairfield Broadcast

Date: Saturday, March 13

Game Time: 4:00 ET

Venue: Jim Whelan Boardwalk Corridor, Atlantic Metropolis, NJ

Community: ESPNU

Iona (11-5) vs Fairfield (10-16) Game Preview

Why Fairfield Will Win

The Stags received right here by knocking out the Peacocks of Saint Peter’s 52-47 by making their free throws and surviving a brutal offensive recreation.

Fairfield can’t actually shoot, struggled to get to 60 factors, and turns the ball over prefer it’s making an attempt to, nevertheless it’s usually nice at arising with a ton of rebounds.

It’ll grind the sport all the way down to a halt at instances and is sweet at getting out and stopping the three, however …

Why Iona Will Win

Rick Pitino’s Gaels have been in a position to get by the Stags in mid-December when it was okay from the sector – profitable 70-42 – however misplaced when it struggled from three and couldn’t provide you with sufficient assists for straightforward factors.

The’ve improved since then – despite the fact that the staff missed all of January and solely performed 16 video games – by rebounding even higher than everybody within the MAAC, together with Fairfield. It is a terrific staff from the free throw line and it’s simply adequate at shifting the ball round to provide you with a number of extra open pictures.

Simply perform a little bit offensively, and it will work, however …

What’s Going To Occur

Give Fairfield a bit of little bit of credit score. It was in a position to rating a bit extra on a superb run of wins earlier than entering into the event, and it’ll do sufficient on the boards to maintain up.

Nonetheless, Iona will pressure extra turnovers, get easier baskets, and it’ll hit the threes the Stags received’t.

Iona vs Fairfield Prediction, Line

Iona 71, Fairfield 62

Line: Iona -87, o/u: 130

ATS Confidence out of 5: 2

Should See Score: 2

