Jason Campbell was one among finest quarterbacks in Auburn soccer historical past. The 6-foot-5 right-handed passer nonetheless ranks second all-time in this system’s profession passing yards division, plus he led the Tigers to an undefeated season, was named SEC Championship MVP and earned SEC Participant of the Yr honors in 2004.

Campbell went on to play 9 years in the NFL for groups just like the Washington Redskins Oakland Raiders, Chicago Bears, Cleveland Browns and Cincinnati Bengals. He completed his profession with greater than 15,000 passing yards and made hundreds of thousands over that point.

After serving as a backup quarterback later in his skilled profession, Campbell hung up his cleats and referred to as it quits on his profession in 2015.

Since then, Jason Campbell has saved fairly busy. He’s additionally returned to Auburn, the place followers who loved watching him can now hear to him.

Campbell turned a star taking part in at Taylorsville Excessive College in Mississippi. The Laurel, Mississippi native then agreed to play for head coach Tommy Tuberville on the flip of the century.

The huge sign caller performed 4 season on The Plains. He turned renown for main the a 2004 Auburn soccer workforce to an undefeated, 13-0 season that included thrilling wins over LSU, Tennessee, Georgia, Alabama and Virginia Tech within the Sugar Bowl.

Campbell completed his 2004 marketing campaign with 2,700 passing yards and 20 touchdowns whereas having a loaded operating again room of Carnell “Cadillac” Williams and Ronnie Brown at his disposal.

To today, Campbell’s 7,299 profession passing yards ranks second to Stan White’s 8,016 in program historical past.

Campbell parlayed his faculty soccer success into turning into a first-round decide by the Washington Redskins within the 2005 NFL Draft.

The beginning quarterback compiled greater than 10,000 passing yards and 55 touchdowns in Washington D.C. The previous Auburn star’s best season could have are available in 2009, when he threw for 3,618 yards and 20 touchdowns regardless of his workforce’s 4-12 report. He was traded after the workforce introduced in new head coach Mike Shanahan and purchased Donovan McNabb.

Campbell’s profession featured stints with the Raiders, Bears, Browns and Bengals. He served as a backup to quarterbacks like Jay Cutler and Andy Dalton. He completed with 87 touchdowns and 60 interceptions. He even made more than $24 million within the NFL, in accordance to Spotrac.

Over the course of a decade, Campbell performed on groups that went 76-83-1 and simply 1-3 in playoff video games. As SB Nation wrote in 2015, Campbell ought to have gained extra however performed on cruddy groups that usually fired their head coaches:

“In the meantime, the next quarterbacks all gained or participated in a Tremendous Bowl since 2000 regardless of having a profession passer ranking worse than Campbell’s: Trent Dilfer, Kerry Collins, Jake Delhomme and Rex Grossman. Brad Johnson, Matt Hasselbeck and Eli Manning have been lower than one level higher.”

What Occurred to Jason Campbell?

After retiring, Campbell performed a number of golf and remained across the gridiron.

He served because the quarterbacks coach for Northview High School in Johns Creek, Georgia. He was requested by former Auburn operating again Fred Beasley, who was the workforce’s offensive coordinator.

“He referred to as me up this spring and stated, ‘hey, you busy?’” Campbell recalled to AL.com. “I advised him, ‘eh, probably not simply {golfing}.’”

In 2017, Campbell got here again to Auburn to be a part of the Auburn Sports activities Community pregame radio present.

“This is such an excellent alternative to be a part of the Auburn Sports activities Community, the place I already really feel a part of the workforce,” Campbell said in a release. “After I completed my soccer profession, they welcomed me into the broadcasts, on signing day and with the spring sport. I really feel snug with these guys and now we have so much enjoyable. I’m glad to be again on campus with the Auburn Household.”

Campbell is nonetheless an integral member of the radio crew. He works alongside memorable names like Ronnie Brown, Stan White and the voice of the Auburn Tigers, Andy Burcham.

Campbell additionally hosts his personal podcast, Bleav in Everything Aubur‪n‬.

Is Jason Campbell Married?

Campbell was beforehand engaged to longtime girlfriend Yenicia “Jenny” Montes, however in 2012 information broke that their marriage ceremony was referred to as off.

In accordance to Bleacher Report, Campbell obtained chilly ft prior to the marriage that was deliberate at a Dominican Republic resort. Campbell denied any rumors of leaving Montes on the altar in an article written by the Opelika-Auburn News, citing a mutual choice for private causes.

One look at Campbell’s Instagram profile, and it doesn’t seem he’s at present married to anybody.

Jason Campbell Internet Price

Campbell’s soccer success has considerably translated into monetary success, however it might’ve been a lot increased.

Campbell advised The Game Plan podcast that he missed out on a chance to turn into an early investor in Uber, which seemingly would’ve made him so much richer.

“I used to be nonetheless taking part in ball and I used to be kinda like, ah, , you hear about these tales and being sort of shy about it, however I didn’t know a lot about it trigger I didn’t have the time to educate myself on it. So I stayed away from it. So that you miss some, typically that occurs as a part of investing,” Campbell said.

In accordance to Celebrity Net Worth, Campbell has an estimated internet value of $3 million. That isn’t half dangerous for the previous NFL and Auburn Tigers soccer participant.