After practically a decade, the extremely anticipated rematch between WBC and The Ring tremendous flyweight champion Juan Francisco Estrada and WBA (Tremendous) titleholder Roman “Chocolatito” Gonzalez in a unification showdown will happen on Saturday, March 13 on the American Airways Middle in Dallas.

The 2 first met again in 2012 with Chocolatito defeated the up-and-comer by unanimous choice in a lightweight flyweight showdown. But it surely was in that combat that Estrada (41-3, 28 KOs) proved that he can be a pressure within the boxing world for years to return. Estrada would go on to win 15 of his subsequent 16 fights, together with his lone loss coming to Srisaket Sor Rungvisai, who was contemporary off of again-to-again victories over Chocolatito. Estrada would avenge that loss with a sound unanimous choice victory over Sor Rungvisai to say the WBC and The Ring tremendous flyweight championships.

Gonzalez (50-2, 41 KOs) was as soon as acknowledged because the No. 1 pound-for-pound fighter on this planet after Floyd Mayweather retired from the game. His run was comparatively brief-lived as he bit off greater than he might chew towards Sor Rungvisai and dropped a call earlier than being knocked out within the rematch. It was assumed that Chocolatito had been in a single too many wars, and it was doable that the top of his profession was close to. As an alternative, the Nicaraguan would get again to his profitable methods with 4 straight victories, together with his spectacular ninth-spherical stoppage of Kal Yafai to say the WBA (Tremendous) tremendous flyweight title.

With Estrada now seen because the king of the division, can Chocolatito show that he has his foe’s quantity within the rematch, or will Estrada ship a message to the boxing world that he’s top-of-the-line pound for pound fighters on this planet right now?

The co-major occasion finds Jessica McCaskill (9-2, 3 KOs) defending her WBC, IBF, WBO and WBA ladies’s welterweight titles in a rematch with Cecilia Braekhus (36-1, 9 KOs). McCaskill surprised the beforehand unbeaten Braekhus final August with a intently contested choice victory. McCaskill acquired out of the gates quick and Braekhus was compelled to shut the combat robust if she had any likelihood of coming from behind. The judges gave the combat to McCaskill however Braekhus is out to show that she is the higher girl as she plans to reclaim the titles that many consider she ought to have by no means misplaced. However the onerous-nosed McCaskill has no plans of handing the titles over after preventing so onerous to be on this place.

Right here is every part you want to learn about Juan Francisco Estrada vs. Roman Gonzalez 2.

Juan Francisco Estrada vs. Roman Gonzalez 2 combat date, begin time

Date : Saturday, March 13

: Saturday, March 13 Protection 8 pm ET

8 pm ET Gonzalez vs. Estrada Essential occasion (approx): 11 am ET

The Roman Gonzalez vs. Juan Francisco Estrada 2 combat card takes place on Saturday, March 13 at 8 p.m. ET. Gonzalez and Estrada are anticipated to make their solution to the ring about 11 p.m. ET, though that relies on how lengthy the sooner fights take.

Estrada vs. Gonzalez TV channel, stay stream

TV / Stream : DAZN

/ : DAZN Subscription: $19.99/month or $99.99/yr

Gonzalez vs. Estrada will stream stay globally on DAZN, to greater than 200 nations and territories, together with the U.S. and Canada.

These taken with watching the combat can discover DAZN on plenty of completely different methods, together with, however not restricted to, Amazon Hearth TV/stick, Android, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, iPhone and iPad, Ps 4, Ps 5, Xbox One, Xbox Collection X/S and Roku. The DAZN app can be out there on LG, Samsung and Vizio sensible TVs, in addition to Xfinity X1 and Flex.

DAZN can be out there on net browsers at DAZN.com.

The subscription offers entry to each stay occasion and all of the on-demand programming on the streaming service.

The place is the Estrada vs. Gonzalez combat?

The occasion might be staged on the American Airways Middle in Dallas. The venue might be totally compliant with the most recent COVID-19 pandemic tips with a most capability of 5,000 socially distanced followers.

Estrada vs. Gonzalez odds

(Odds supplied by FanDuel)

Juan Francisco Estrada: -174

Draw: +1600

Roman “Chocolatito ‘Gonzalez: +136

Estrada enters the combat as a stable favourite over the previous No. 1 pound-for-pound fighter on this planet. With the momentum on his aspect as a winner of 15 of his final 16 fights and avenging his solely loss throughout that span towards Sor Rungvisai, Estrada sits as a -174 favourite. It could require a $174 wager to make a $100 revenue. Chocolatito is the underdog at +136 regardless of being 1-0 towards Estrada. However contemplating that eight years have handed, the oddsmakers consider that he’ll have his work reduce out for him. A $100 wager would yield a $136 revenue.

Roman Gonzalez document and bio

Nationality : Nicaraguian

: Nicaraguian Born : July 16, 1987

: July 16, 1987 Top : 5-3

: 5-3 Attain : 64 inches

: 64 inches Complete fights : 52

: 52 Report: 50-2 with 41 knockouts

Juan Francisco Estrada document and bio

Nationality: Mexican

Mexican Born: April 14, 1990

April 14, 1990 Top : 5-4

: 5-4 Attain : 66 inches

: 66 inches Complete fights : 44

: 44 Report: 41-3 with 28 knockouts

Juan Francisco Estrada vs. Roman Gonzalez 2 combat card