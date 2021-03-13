Kevin Durant positively views himself as a shooter and as a scorer, judging from how he responded to a fan on Twitter yesterday.

Kevin Durant is undoubtedly one in all the greatest gamers in the NBA proper now. Even after struggling a horrific Achilles harm, the participant hasn’t misplaced a step on the offensive finish of the flooring.

Regardless of his toughness on the courtroom although, it appears the Slim Reaper has all the time been a bit delicate off it. There are a number of cases of the celebrity firing again at followers who might have criticized him far too harshly. And whereas this one is way extra refined, the NBA neighborhood has obtained one more entry on this assortment.

4 scoring titles, a 50-40-90 season and a number of close to misses later, individuals are nonetheless not keen to name him a pure shooter. And that’s one thing that KD appears to have a drawback with.

Kevin Durant claps again at a touch upon Twitter saying he isn’t a shooter

Kevin Durant is undoubtedly one in all the biggest shooters the NBA has ever seen. Fairly merely, his potential as a close to 7-foot sniper has elevated him to the participant he is immediately.

Nonetheless, it appears a fan disagrees fully with the opinion that the participant is a shooter in any respect. On a submit on Twitter, this what a fan had to say on the matter.

“I’m simply sayin @KDTrey5 (Kevin Durant) is a scorer, not a shooter…huge difference!”

Due to the fan not emphasizing additional on their assertion, it’s troublesome to say what they meant once they stated this. Nonetheless, it appears Durant just isn’t keen to take any prisoners on this one. He responded with the following assertion.

“Clarify the difference then”

Clarify the difference then — Kevin Durant (@KDTrey5) March 12, 2021

Since this tweet, numerous followers have debated on the subject. Some have stated that Durant is way over a shooter, and can rating from any place, making him a scorer. Others say that to be a scorer immediately in the NBA, you want to be a shooter first.

Total, it’s enjoyable to watch the NBA neighborhood burst into a debate from such a small but highly effective assertion. And we’re fairly certain Kevin Durant has had a honest few chuckles at this as nicely.