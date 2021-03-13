2′ It seems to be like being a 4-2-3-1 for Chelsea, with Azpilicueta at proper-again. Leeds are shaping up of their acquainted 4-1-4-1 formation.
1′ KICK-OFF! Leeds, who can draw stage on factors with Arsenal in tenth place with victory right now, get us up and working at Elland Street!
Each units of gamers are on the sphere at Elland Street and kick-off is now just some moments away on this first of 4 Premier League fixtures right now.
Leeds United have misplaced simply one among their final 9 Premier League house video games towards Chelsea (W5 D3), with this the primary such assembly since a 1-1 attract December 2003. Chelsea want to safe their first league double over Leeds for the reason that 1988-89 marketing campaign within the second tier.
Chelsea present six modifications from their win towards Everton earlier within the week, in addition to a change of formation. Chilwell, Rudiger, Kante, Mount, Ziyech and Pulisic return to the road-up, having all been named among the many subs final day out, which solely highlights the energy in depth obtainable to Tuchel. Werner is amongst these to make means, probably with subsequent week’s conflict towards Atletico Madrid in thoughts.
Bielsa has made three modifications to Leeds’ beginning line-up following the loss to West Ham 5 days in the past. Captain Liam Cooper misses out right now by means of damage, so in comes Struijk alongside Llorente within the coronary heart of the again 4. Klich and Costa drop to the bench, in the meantime, with Alioski and Harrison recalled to the XI. Bamford is making his a centesimal look for the membership.
Subs: Marcos Alonso, Kepa Arrizabalaga, Timo Werner, Reece James, Callum Hudson-Odoi, Mateo Kovacic, Olivier Giroud, Emerson Palmieri, Kurt Zouma.
CHELSEA XI (4-2-3-1): Edouard Mendy; Cesar Azpilicueta (c), Andreas Christensen, Antonio Rudiger, Ben Chilwell; N’Golo Kante, Jorginho; Hakim Ziyech, Mason Mount, Christian Pulisic; Kai Havertz.
Subs: Robin Koch, Rodrigo Moreno, Helder Costa, Jamie Shackleton, Jack Jenkins, Gaetano Berardi, Ian Poveda, Mateusz Klich, Kiko Casilla.
LEEDS XI (4-1-4-1): Illan Meslier; Luke Ayling (c), Diego Llorente, Pascal Struijk, Ezgjan Alioski; Kalvin Phillips; Raphinha, Tyler Roberts, Stuart Dallas, Jack Harrison; Patrick Bamford.
Chelsea stay unbeaten in 11 matches underneath Thomas Tuchel following their 2-0 win over Everton on Monday. That features a run of six wins and three attracts within the Premier League underneath the German coach, seeing them climb into the highest 4.
Leeds have misplaced 4 of their final 5 league matches, most not too long ago happening 2-0 to West Ham on Monday. Marcelo Bielsa’s facet could have struggled for type in current weeks, however they enter this sport simply three factors off the highest half.
Welcome to our reside textual content protection of the Premier League assembly between Leeds United and Chelsea at Elland Street.
4′ Dallas goes in exhausting on Chilwell however the Chelsea left-again appears to be okay. Phillips has sustained a knock early on for Leeds, too.