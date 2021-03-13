Nets’ star Kevin Durant brings up a controversial claim about Michael Jordan, makes use of it as a protection for the present NBA culture.

Kevin Durant is one of the most effective scorers within the league, if not the most effective. The Slim Reaper has been a dominating power within the NBA ever since his rookie 12 months. He has always wowed everybody together with his performances.

KD is a 2x NBA Champion, 2x NBA Finals MVP, a former league MVP, 11x NBA All-Star. His checklist of accolades doesn’t finish right here. Nevertheless, a lot of folks would ridicule and claim his championships don’t rely as he joined a sturdy Warriors’ group to win them.

KD is now in Brooklyn, and is within the race for one more ring, alongside his pals James Harden and Kyrie Irving. Loads of former gamers have been very crucial of present gamers being pals off the court docket. The older technology gamers claim they would have by no means finished the identical. They don’t get the necessity for the present ones to do the identical.

Kevin Durant carry up Michael Jordan, claims the buddy culture was started then

Kevin Durant, in a single of the latest episodes of ETCs, defends his technology over the friendship culture. Durant claims it was a apply started by former athletes like Magic Johnson, Larry Chook, and Michael Jordan.

He stated, “The Magics, The Birds, The Jordans, they created that brotherhood amongst the league.”

KD feels the “older technology” started it and right now’s NBA embraced it 🤝 (through @boardroom) pic.twitter.com/G2ZgBF3zmi — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) March 11, 2021

Durant does have a sturdy level there. Off-court friendships within the league started when Magic and Chook did their notorious Converse business.

Michael Jordan and Charles Barkley have been additionally excellent pals off the court docket. Nevertheless, the friendship took an unpleasant flip when Barkley had a controversial assertion about Hornet’s entrance workplace on the air.

For my part, the friendship off the court docket, however the rivalry on the court docket is what makes the present day NBA so fascinating to observe. When one watches gamers like Dame Lillard and Steph Curry being pals off the court docket, however then go in opposition to one another on the court docket, it makes the sport far more fascinating.