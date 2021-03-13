Convention tournaments are beneath manner in faculty basketball prematurely of March Madness.
A complete of 31 automated bids will likely be awarded for the NCAA males’s basketball event in 2021 with the Ivy League on pause, the one convention that does not have a event. (Usually the sphere of 68 consists of 32 auto-qualifiers and 36 at-massive bids).
A complete of 11 bids have been determined, and 20 extra will likely be given out on convention championship weekend. Saturday’s schedule consists of 15 convention championship video games:
Saturday, March 11
|CONFERENCE
|MATCHUP
|TIME
|America East
|UMass-Lowell vs. Hartford
|11 a.m.
|MEAC
|Norfolk State vs. Morgan State
|1 p.m.
|MAAC
|Iona vs. Fairfield
|4 p.m.
|Huge 12
|Texas vs. Oklahoma State
|6 p.m.
|Mountain West
|San Diego State vs. Utah State
|6 p.m.
|SWAC
|Texas Southern vs. Prairie View A&M
|6 p.m.
|Huge East
|Georgetown vs. Creighton
|6:30 p.m.
|MAC
|Ohio vs. Buffalo
|7:30 p.m.
|Huge Sky
|Montana State vs. Japanese Washington
|8 p.m.
|ACC
|Georgia Tech vs. Florida State
|8:30 p.m.
|C-USA
|Western Kentucky vs. North Texas
|9 p.m.
|Southland
|Nicholls vs. Abilene Christian
|9:30 p.m.
|Pac-12
|Oregon State vs. Colorado
|10 p.m.
|WAC
|Grand Canyon vs. New Mexico State
|10 p.m.
|Huge West
|UC-Santa Barbara vs. UC-Irvine
|11:30 p.m.
Right here’s a take a look at the total convention event schedule (in alphabetical order). The record under will likely be up to date as groups punch their tickets to March Madness. Sporting Information will monitor all of the automated bids to March Madness under because the bracket begins to fill out. The remainder of the automated bids will likely be selected Selection Sunday, which is March 14.
March Madness bracket automated bids 2021
|CONFERENCE
|TOURNAMENT DATES
|America East
|March 6-13
|AAC
|March 11-14
|ACC
|March 9-13
|Atlantic 10
|March 3-14
|Atlantic Solar
|Liberty (23-5)
|Huge East
|March 10-13
|Huge Sky
|March 10-13
|Huge South
|Winthrop (23-1)
|Huge Ten
|March 10-14
|Huge 12
|March 10-13
|Huge West
|March 9-13
|Colonial
|Drexel (12-7)
|Convention USA
|March 9-13
|Horizon League
|Cleveland State (19-7)
|Ivy League
|No event
|MAAC
|March 9-13
|Mid-American
|March 11-13
|MEAC
|March 10-13
|Missouri Valley
|Loyola-Chicago (24-4)
|Mountain West
|March 10-13
|Northeast
|Mount St. Mary’s (12-10)
|Ohio Valley
|Morehead State (23-7)
|Pac-12
|March 10-13
|Patriot
|March 6-14
|SEC
|March 10-14
|Southern
|UNC-Greensboro (21-8)
|Southland
|March 10-13
|Summit
|Oral Roberts (16-10)
|Solar Belt
|Appalachian State (17-11)
|SWAC
|March 9, 12-13
|WAC
|March 10-13
|West Coast
|Gonzaga (26-0)
After Choice Sunday, the First 4 video games will tip March Madness off in Dayton, Ohio, on March 18. The actual first spherical begins after that, on March 19-20. The second spherical follows from March 21-22.
Till the ultimate bracket is launched, comply with SN’s professional predictions in our Field of 68 projections launched each week main into Choice Sunday.
NCAA Tournament bracket predictions
Listed below are Sporting Information’ newest March Madness bracket predictions, according to Bill Bender as of March 10:
No. 1 seeds
- Gonzaga
- Baylor
- Michigan
- Illinois
Final 4 in
- Drake
- Utah State
- Colorado State
- Syracuse
First 4 out
- Be Miss
- Xavier
- St. Louis
- Boise State
