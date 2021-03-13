Convention tournaments are beneath manner in faculty basketball prematurely of March Madness.

A complete of 31 automated bids will likely be awarded for the NCAA males’s basketball event in 2021 with the Ivy League on pause, the one convention that does not have a event. (Usually the sphere of 68 consists of 32 auto-qualifiers and 36 at-massive bids).

A complete of 11 bids have been determined, and 20 extra will likely be given out on convention championship weekend. Saturday’s schedule consists of 15 convention championship video games:

Saturday, March 11

CONFERENCE MATCHUP TIME America East UMass-Lowell vs. Hartford 11 a.m. MEAC Norfolk State vs. Morgan State 1 p.m. MAAC Iona vs. Fairfield 4 p.m. Huge 12 Texas vs. Oklahoma State 6 p.m. Mountain West San Diego State vs. Utah State 6 p.m. SWAC Texas Southern vs. Prairie View A&M 6 p.m. Huge East Georgetown vs. Creighton 6:30 p.m. MAC Ohio vs. Buffalo 7:30 p.m. Huge Sky Montana State vs. Japanese Washington 8 p.m. ACC Georgia Tech vs. Florida State 8:30 p.m. C-USA Western Kentucky vs. North Texas 9 p.m. Southland Nicholls vs. Abilene Christian 9:30 p.m. Pac-12 Oregon State vs. Colorado 10 p.m. WAC Grand Canyon vs. New Mexico State 10 p.m. Huge West UC-Santa Barbara vs. UC-Irvine 11:30 p.m.

Right here’s a take a look at the total convention event schedule (in alphabetical order). The record under will likely be up to date as groups punch their tickets to March Madness. Sporting Information will monitor all of the automated bids to March Madness under because the bracket begins to fill out. The remainder of the automated bids will likely be selected Selection Sunday, which is March 14.

March Madness bracket automated bids 2021

CONFERENCE TOURNAMENT DATES America East March 6-13 AAC March 11-14 ACC March 9-13 Atlantic 10 March 3-14 Atlantic Solar Liberty (23-5) Huge East March 10-13 Huge Sky March 10-13 Huge South Winthrop (23-1) Huge Ten March 10-14 Huge 12 March 10-13 Huge West March 9-13 Colonial Drexel (12-7) Convention USA March 9-13 Horizon League Cleveland State (19-7) Ivy League No event MAAC March 9-13 Mid-American March 11-13 MEAC March 10-13 Missouri Valley Loyola-Chicago (24-4) Mountain West March 10-13 Northeast Mount St. Mary’s (12-10) Ohio Valley Morehead State (23-7) Pac-12 March 10-13 Patriot March 6-14 SEC March 10-14 Southern UNC-Greensboro (21-8) Southland March 10-13 Summit Oral Roberts (16-10) Solar Belt Appalachian State (17-11) SWAC March 9, 12-13 WAC March 10-13 West Coast Gonzaga (26-0)

After Choice Sunday, the First 4 video games will tip March Madness off in Dayton, Ohio, on March 18. The actual first spherical begins after that, on March 19-20. The second spherical follows from March 21-22.

Till the ultimate bracket is launched, comply with SN’s professional predictions in our Field of 68 projections launched each week main into Choice Sunday.

NCAA Tournament bracket predictions

Listed below are Sporting Information’ newest March Madness bracket predictions, according to Bill Bender as of March 10:

No. 1 seeds

Gonzaga

Baylor

Michigan

Illinois

Final 4 in

Drake

Utah State

Colorado State

Syracuse

First 4 out

Be Miss

Xavier

St. Louis

Boise State

