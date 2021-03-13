It was successful that definitely wasn’t easy to watch and the truth that it occurred in a highschool contest virtually made it worse.

Mililani and Wainae performed in a heated contest below the Friday night time lights in Hawaii highschool soccer motion at Aloha Stadium, and for all intents and functions, it was a terrific recreation for Mililani, which received the sport 42-6 in 2017. With that stated, a play early on within the contest stood out for all of the fallacious causes, and sadly, it overshadowed the Trojans’ huge win.

Watch the video

Mililani quarterback Dillon Gabriel (who’s now the UCF Knights quarterback) dropped again within the first quarter and focused wideout Ryan Chang up the sideline, who fully beat his man-on protection and appeared to have a seam. It was a superb throw from Gabriel and Chang did have a step or two on his defender, however he by no means noticed the security, Sam Freeney, coming excessive and shutting on the route, and the broad receiver.

What resulted was one of many nastiest hits you’ll see in any degree of soccer, NFL included. Freeney launched himself helmet first at Chang and contemplating the momentum of each gamers, the collision was monumental.

Not solely did Freeney lead with the crown of his helmet, however he struck the wideout within the head as properly.

Remember, that is laborious to observe.

Massive Targeting Hit Earns Ejection in Hawaii

Waianae get motion pic.twitter.com/MT3jMQRDfQ — Hammah doLo in coaching (@wallygummz) October 21, 2017

In accordance with prep sports activities reporter Kalani Takase, Chang was capable of stroll off the sphere below his personal energy, which is actually a miracle contemplating the severity of the hit.

Chang is up and walks off on his personal energy. The responsible occasion, Sam Freeney, has been ejected from the sport for focusing on. — Kalani Takase (@SLKalani) October 21, 2017

Freeney was instantly flagged and ejected, which was greater than warranted.

This publish was initially posted on October 21, 2017.