Big Ten Tournament: Michigan Wolverines vs Ohio State Buckeyes prediction and faculty basketball sport preview.

Michigan vs Ohio State Broadcast

Date: Saturday, March 13

Game Time: 1:00 ET

Venue: Lucas Oil Stadium, Indianapolis, IN

Community: CBS

– The entire CFN Fearless Predictions

Michigan (20-3) vs Ohio State (20-6) Game Preview

Why Michigan Will Win

The brouhaha that took over the narrative overshadowed an excellent efficiency by Michigan within the 79-66 win over Maryland. It took a short time to get going, however the offense kicked all of it in, every part was dropping, and now the Big Ten common season champion has to undergo the arch-rival.

Ohio State was in a position to maintain off a hard-charging Purdue in an 87-78 additional time win, however it blew an 18-point lead on the best way to the victory.

Within the first sport between the Wolverines and Buckeyes, Ohio State hit every part. It made half of its photographs from three, was nice on the within, and moved the ball round extraordinarily properly whereas avoiding a slew of turnovers and errors … and misplaced.

Michigan won’t be good currently, and it will be good to give you a full 40 minutes of dominance towards a staff of Ohio State’s stage, however the protection continues to be terrific and the taking pictures and flexibility are nonetheless there to attain in quite a lot of methods.

Why Ohio State Will Win

Can the Buckeyes pull an Illinois?

The Combating Illini had been in a position to roll previous the Wolverines in a 76-53 win by being extra aggressive on the boards, harder on the within, and dominant at getting out on the surface shooters. Greater than the rest, they had been in a position to preserve Michigan from making that further go or two for the precise shot – the Wolverines had a season-low 4 assists.

Ohio State can’t sustain in a shootout. This needs to be concerning the Buckeye protection and which means it has to search out one other gear and preserve the Wolverines from attending to O right into a stream – they’d 19 assists within the first assembly.

Nevertheless …

What’s Going To Occur

Ohio State simply doesn’t pressure errors.

It’s one of many worst groups within the nation at forcing turnovers, it doesn’t give you steals, and there are method, method too many fouls – the 22 towards Purdue had been an issue.

It’s Ohio State-Michigan within the Big Ten Tournament – clearly, crank up the depth to an entire different stage – however Michigan will do a greater job of forcing errors and occurring that one large run to regulate the sport.

It could be a blast to get a repeat of that first assembly, however …

Michigan vs Ohio State Prediction, Line

Michigan 76, Ohio State 69

Line: Michigan -6, rpm: 146.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 2

Should See Ranking: 5

