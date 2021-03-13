Missouri Valley Conference predictions and FCS spring soccer sport previews for Northern Iowa vs Southern Illinois, North Dakota vs Western Illinois, Missouri State vs South Dakota, Youngstown State at South Dakota State, Illinois State vs North Dakota State.(*4*)

Missouri Valley Conference Spring Football Schedule, Predictions, FCS Game Previews

FCS Spring Game Previews, Predictions, Week 4(*4*)

Northern Iowa (2-1) vs Southern Illinois (2-1) Broadcast

Date: Saturday, March 13

Game Time: 1:00 ET

Venue: Saluki Stadium, Carbondale, IL

Community: ESPN+

Northern Iowa vs Southern Illinois Game Preview

What’s Going To Occur

Southern Illinois bought previous the 44-21 blasting by North Dakota to win two straight together with the surprising blowout over North Dakota State. Simply when it appeared just like the Salukis had been going to be improbable, they struggled in a 30-22 win over a mediocre Youngstown State.

Northern Iowa overcame the late meltdown loss to South Dakota State to beat Youngstown State 21-0 and get by Illinois State 20-10. The offense has but to get going, however the protection has been improbable – exterior of 1 late Jackrabbit drive within the opener.

SIU may be nice to date at protecting the chains shifting, however turnovers have been an issue – a minimum of they had been early on – and Northern Iowa has completed a powerful job to date of taking the ball away.

Greater than anything, the Panther offensive entrance will take over, the working sport will rumble, and it’ll be a little bit of an announcement win to point out that this actually is a staff planning on being within the combine for the Missouri Valley Conference title race.

Northern Iowa vs Southern Illinois Prediction, Line

Northern Iowa 24, Southern Illinois 17

Line: Northern Iowa -3.5, o/u: 38

Should See Ranking: 3.5

