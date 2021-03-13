Big Sky Tournament Final: Montana State vs Eastern Washington prediction and school basketball sport preview.

Montana State vs Eastern Washington Broadcast

Date: Saturday, March 13

Game Time: 8:00 ET

Venue: Idaho Central Enviornment, Boise, ID

Community: ESPNU

Montana State (13-9) vs Eastern Washington (15-7) Game Preview

Why Montana State Will Win

Montana State picked it up after a five-game shedding streak profitable 4 of its final 5 video games. It’s not doing anyone factor at a excessive stage, but it surely’s good on the free throw line, the protection has been strong, and there aren’t a complete lot of turnovers and errors throughout the run, together with the additional time win over Southern Utah to get right here.

The Bobcats can rating with nearly anybody regardless that they’re flaky and inconsistent on the surface. They’ve the firepower to maintain up with the high-octane Eastern Washington assault, however …

Why Eastern Washington Will Win

The Eagles gained each video games towards Montana State in back-to-back dates in mid-February. They didn’t have any issues from the sphere, hit the whole lot from three, and gained each video games in blowouts.

There was a stumble towards Idaho State, however they’re 12-1 of their final 13 after a tough begin with an offense that places up factors in bunches on good runs, largely as a result of they’re nice at shifting the ball round and discovering the straightforward basket. They’re not going to show it over sufficient to matter.

What’s Going To Occur

Eastern Washington hasn’t been blowing up currently like it will possibly, however the protection has been fabulous permitting fewer than 70 factors in every of the final 4 video games. Montana State is taking part in properly sufficient to make this a struggle, but it surely doesn’t have the D to carry on as soon as the Eagles begin rolling within the second half.

Montana State vs Eastern Washington Prediction, Line

Eastern Washington 77, Montana State 69

Line: Eastern Washington -7.5, o/u: 148.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 4

Should See Score: 2.5

