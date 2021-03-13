Murray Walker 'was Mr Formula 1': Tributes pour in for legendary commentator















Sky Sports’ Martin Brundle says everyone in the world of F1 will mourn the loss of legendary commentator Murray Walker, who has died aged 97

The motorsport world has paid tribute to “Mr Formula 1” Murray Walker.

Walker, whose iconic voice was an essential backdrop to F1 for 25 years, passed away on Saturday at the age of 97.

Seven-time F1 champion Lewis Hamilton led tributes to Walker.

So sad to hear of Murray’s passing. I remember growing up hearing your voice over the races. You made the sport so much more exciting and captivating. The iconic voice of our sport and a great man, thank you for all you did, you will never be forgotten. Rest in peace🙏🏾 — Lewis Hamilton (@LewisHamilton) March 13, 2021

Sky Sports activities F1’s Martin Brundle additionally paid tribute to the late, nice Murray, who he began his broadcasting profession alongside.

“He was an exquisite character, at all times so vigorous, stuffed with enjoyable and constructive enthusiasm,” Brundle stated, who began 158 Grands Prix earlier than becoming a member of Walker within the commentary sales space in 1997.

Relaxation in Peace Murray Walker. Fantastic man in each respect. Nationwide treasure, communication genius, Formula One legend. — Martin Brundle 💙 (@MBrundleF1) March 13, 2021

“All of us beloved him. In a excessive stage sport, the place you might be universally beloved and revered and regarded, I’d assume is kind of uncommon as a result of that’s the kind of persona he was, he was so good at what he did.

“He had a ardour for Formula 1 that’s nearly unsurpassed. The entire of our sport can be vastly saddened by this information.”

Walker was broadly thought to be the Voice of F1.

In the present day we are saying farewell to one of many greats of our sport, Murray was the voice of F1 for thus a few years, he put his coronary heart and soul into commentating. The legend will at all times dwell on in our reminiscences however at present in Murray’s phrases “I’ve obtained to cease as a result of I’ve a lump in my throat” pic.twitter.com/Z10RcslkGk — Jenson Button (@JensonButton) March 13, 2021

“They broke the mould when Murray was born, there’ll by no means be one other Murray Walker,” Brundle added. “I at all times say that studying to commentate on motorsport alongside Murray Walker for a lot of years is like having Pele instructing you methods to kick a ball, as a result of he was so good at it, he was so diligent. He labored so arduous.

“Farewell Murray, it was a complete privilege to know you and not directly share a part of your life and your enthusiasm.”

Sky F1 commentator David Croft additionally praised Walker.

“Murray Walker impressed everybody within the motorsport neighborhood,” Croft stated. “He was a person that ignited ardour for sport and its storytelling like no different.

Relaxation in Peace Murray Walker, a gentleman and a legend in each sense of the phrase. It was an honour to know you, a delight to spend time in your organization and galvanizing to hear and study from you. THE voice of Formula 1 and at all times can be. Thankyou xx – David Croft (@ CroftyF1) March 13, 2021

“Murray Walker was a inspiration to us all. He was actually essentially the most beautiful man to get to know, however the great thing about Murray was that all of us felt that we knew him.

“He was a fan of life. A fan of happiness. And an enormous fan of motorsport, the game that simply made him tick. He loved each single minute within the paddock.

“He’ll at all times be the Voice of Formula 1.”

Ted Kravitz, talking alongside Croft in Bahrain, stated: “He was an entire grasp of his craft.

Like thousands and thousands of followers, Murray Walker was an enormous a part of my childhood. Regardless of rising up in India, I used to look at the races on VHS tapes months after the race & his iconic approach of commentating obtained me enthusiastic about F1. RIP Murray – you made the world a greater place #Legend pic.twitter.com/GfMjV89Wuf – Karun Chandhok (karunchandhok) March 13, 2021

“It’s not an exaggeration to say Murray was Mr Formula 1. He introduced the game into our dwelling rooms, we related with him.

“Occasions of Formula 1, you don’t recognise them with out Murray Walker’s voice. He had the data. He had the eagerness. He had the emotion. He had the passion. However he retained an nearly baby-like boyish enthusiasm in regards to the sport, and that’s the way in which he related with so many individuals in regards to the sport he beloved.”

Tributes to Walker from round F1 – together with groups & drivers

Our ideas exit to his household and pals at this troublesome time. We’ll miss you Murray and we are able to solely log off by drawing on one in every of his most legendary items of commentary… And we’ve obtained to cease. As a result of we’ve obtained a lump in our throat 😢 pic.twitter.com/12x1zXjrOB — Williams Racing (@WilliamsRacing) March 13, 2021

He was the voice of @ F1 to thousands and thousands and his love, ardour and positivity for our sport have been unmatched. You’ll be actually missed, Murray Walker ❤️ pic.twitter.com/mXVDID6GdS — Mercedes-AMG PETRONAS F1 Crew (@MercedesAMGF1) March 13, 2021

Tonight we pay tribute to the voice of F1, the legendary Murray Walker, who introduced pleasure to so many people. Relaxation in peace, Murray. Could you as soon as once more tussle for the mic with James Hunt. Could your Murrayisms entertain all for ever extra. pic.twitter.com/FjKyuOALV1 — Alpine F1 Crew (@AlpineF1Team) March 13, 2021

Once we speak about legends in F1, Murray Walker is likely one of the few to earn the standing exterior of the cockpit. He was a grasp of his commerce and can at all times be the voice of F1. Relaxation in peace, Murray. pic.twitter.com/CgeL0O8zUq — Aston Martin Cognizant F1 Crew (@AstonMartinF1) March 13, 2021

A person who introduced F1 to life, what a tragic day for racing. RIP Murray Walker. — Alex Albon (@alex_albon) March 13, 2021

Extremely unhappy information about Murray Walker. What an unbelievable life and beneficiant particular person. He can be missed by anybody who loves sport. — Simon Lazenby (@simon__lazenby) March 13, 2021

The voice of our sport for thus a few years. We’re deeply saddened to listen to of the passing of the good Murray Walker. We’ll miss you, Murray ❤️ https://t.co/J2bvX6NRcZ — Haas F1 Crew (@HaasF1Team) March 13, 2021