Murray Walker 'was Mr Formula 1': Tributes pour in for legendary commentator




0:35
Sky Sports’ Martin Brundle says everyone in the world of F1 will mourn the loss of legendary commentator Murray Walker, who has died aged 97

Sky Sports’ Martin Brundle says everyone in the world of F1 will mourn the loss of legendary commentator Murray Walker, who has died aged 97

The motorsport world has paid tribute to “Mr Formula 1” Murray Walker.

Walker, whose iconic voice was an essential backdrop to F1 for 25 years, passed away on Saturday at the age of 97.

Seven-time F1 champion Lewis Hamilton led tributes to Walker.

“So unhappy to listen to of Murray’s passing,” posted Hamilton on Twitter. “I keep in mind rising up listening to your voice over the races. You made the game a lot extra thrilling and fascinating.

“The enduring voice of our sport and an amazing man, thanks for all you probably did, you’ll by no means be forgotten.”

Sky Sports activities F1’s Martin Brundle additionally paid tribute to the late, nice Murray, who he began his broadcasting profession alongside.

“He was an exquisite character, at all times so vigorous, stuffed with enjoyable and constructive enthusiasm,” Brundle stated, who began 158 Grands Prix earlier than becoming a member of Walker within the commentary sales space in 1997.

“All of us beloved him. In a excessive stage sport, the place you might be universally beloved and revered and regarded, I’d assume is kind of uncommon as a result of that’s the kind of persona he was, he was so good at what he did.

“He had a ardour for Formula 1 that’s nearly unsurpassed. The entire of our sport can be vastly saddened by this information.”

Walker was broadly thought to be the Voice of F1.

“They broke the mould when Murray was born, there’ll by no means be one other Murray Walker,” Brundle added. “I at all times say that studying to commentate on motorsport alongside Murray Walker for a lot of years is like having Pele instructing you methods to kick a ball, as a result of he was so good at it, he was so diligent. He labored so arduous.

“Farewell Murray, it was a complete privilege to know you and not directly share a part of your life and your enthusiasm.”

Sky F1 commentator David Croft additionally praised Walker.

“Murray Walker impressed everybody within the motorsport neighborhood,” Croft stated. “He was a person that ignited ardour for sport and its storytelling like no different.

“Murray Walker was a inspiration to us all. He was actually essentially the most beautiful man to get to know, however the great thing about Murray was that all of us felt that we knew him.

“He was a fan of life. A fan of happiness. And an enormous fan of motorsport, the game that simply made him tick. He loved each single minute within the paddock.

“He’ll at all times be the Voice of Formula 1.”

Ted Kravitz, talking alongside Croft in Bahrain, stated: “He was an entire grasp of his craft.

“It’s not an exaggeration to say Murray was Mr Formula 1. He introduced the game into our dwelling rooms, we related with him.

“Occasions of Formula 1, you don’t recognise them with out Murray Walker’s voice. He had the data. He had the eagerness. He had the emotion. He had the passion. However he retained an nearly baby-like boyish enthusiasm in regards to the sport, and that’s the way in which he related with so many individuals in regards to the sport he beloved.”

Tributes to Walker from round F1 – together with groups & drivers

Assist us to develop into unbiased in PANDEMIC COVID-19. Contribute to diligent Authors.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR