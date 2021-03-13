The Detroit Pistons will tackle the Brooklyn Nets at 7 p.m. ET Saturday at Barclays Heart. Brooklyn is 25-13 total and 14-6 at dwelling, whereas the Pistons are 10-27 total and 4-17 on the street. The Pistons gained the primary assembly of the season on Feb. 9, 122-111.

Brooklyn is favored by 11 factors within the newest Nets vs. Pistons odds from William Hill Sportsbook, and the over-underneath is ready at 227. Earlier than coming into any Pistons vs. Nets picks, you’ll want to see the NBA predictions from the model at SportsLine.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates each NBA recreation 10,000 occasions, and it returned over $5,000 in revenue on its prime-rated NBA picks final season. The mannequin can also be up over $8,800 on prime-rated NBA picks over the previous two-plus seasons. Courting again to final season, it enters Week 12 of the 2020-21 NBA schedule on a surprising 87-52 roll on prime-rated NBA picks in opposition to the unfold. Anyone who has adopted it has seen big returns.

Now, the mannequin has set its sights on Nets vs. Pistons. You can head to SportsLine to see its picks. Listed here are a number of NBA betting lines for Pistons vs. Nets:

Nets vs. Pistons unfold: Nets -11

Nets vs. Pistons over-underneath: 227 factors

Featured Recreation | Brooklyn Nets vs. Detroit Pistons

What you must know in regards to the Nets

The Nets scored a win over the Boston Celtics on Thursday, 121-109 at dwelling. Kyrie Irving shot 5-for-8 from past the arc and completed with a season-excessive 40 factors and eight boards. Brooklyn has gained 11 of its final 12 video games. Eight of the Nets’ wins throughout that span have been in double digits.

Brooklyn has scored 120-plus factors eight occasions within the final 12 video games. Kevin Durant will miss his eleventh consecutive recreation on Saturday with a hamstring damage. Blake Griffin won’t make his Nets debut on Saturday. He was launched by the Pistons final Saturday. Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot (knee) is uncertain for Saturday’s recreation.

What you must know in regards to the Pistons

In the meantime, Detroit fell 105-102 to the Charlotte Hornets.on Thursday Jerami Grant had 32 factors and eight rebounds. The Pistons have misplaced 9 of their final 13 video games. They’ve the fewest wins within the Jap Convention.

The Pistons have scored lower than 110 factors in 10 of their final 13 video games. Dennis Smith Jr. (well being and security protocols) won’t play on Saturday. Grant scored 32 factors in his final matchup with the Nets.

How one can make Pistons vs. Nets picks

The mannequin has simulated Nets vs. Pistons 10,000 occasions and the outcomes are in. The mannequin is leaning over on the whole, and it’s additionally generated a degree-unfold choose that’s hitting in over 50 p.c of simulations. You can only see the pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Nets vs. Pistons? And which aspect of the unfold hits in over 50 p.c of simulations? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Nets vs. Pistons spread to jump on Saturday, all from the model that is on an incredible 87-52 roll.