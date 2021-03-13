WAC Tournament: New Mexico State Aggies vs Grand Canyon Antelopes prediction and faculty basketball sport preview.

New Mexico State vs Grand Canyon Broadcast

Date: Saturday, March 13

Game Time: 10:00 ET

Venue: Orleans Enviornment, Las Veas, NV

Community: ESPNU

New Mexico State (12-7) vs Grand Canyon (16-6) Game Preview

Why New Mexico State Will Win

The Aggies are taking pictures effectively with 5 straight wins to go together with nice defensive performances to get right here.

The D is dominant at stopping the three, it’s nice on the glass, and it doesn’t quit a complete lot of factors – nobody has scored 70 on the Aggies in any of the final ten video games.

It’s the perfect staff within the WAC in threes per sport, it comes up with the offensive rebounds to maintain possessions alive, and …

Why Grand Canyon Will Win

The Antelopes received them twice.

It was again in late January with wins in back-to-back days over the Aggies, holding them down from three and dominating defensively total. New Mexico State solely made 34% of their photographs over the 2 video games towards the nation’s second-best protection in subject purpose share, and it hasn’t stopped.

The offense won’t be wonderful, however the D is aggressive, the staff comes up with a ton of rebounds and each ends, and regardless that there actually isn’t a complete lot of firepower – particularly from three – the O leads the WAC in scoring.

What’s Going To Occur

Grand Canyon did it twice, and it’s about to do it once more with its defensive model slowing the sport down when wanted, limiting New Mexico State from three and taking benefit from there.

The Antelopes hit half of their photographs during the last two video games, they’re not turning the ball over sufficient to matter, and the D retains on slowing everybody down.

New Mexico State vs Grand Canyon Prediction, Line

Grand Canyon 66, New Mexico State 63

Line: New Mexico State -2, o/u: 126

ATS Confidence out of 5: 2

Should See Ranking: 3

