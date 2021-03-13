“No one is pushing everything to its restrict” – Charles Leclerc optimistic of Ferrari chances after spectacular performances by him and Carlos Sainz in pre-season testing in Bahrain.

After Carlos Sainz completed P5 on Day 1, Charles Leclerc was extra spectacular on Day 2, ending P6. All in all, Ferrari can be mightily happy up to now, after ending a lowly P6 in the Constructors Championship final season.

Ferrari had instability points with its rear, which appears to have been addressed effectively. However Leclerc selected to be cautious, down to the truth that the pre-season is happening in mud-laden Bahrain.

“I believe there was some work on that. The first information now we have seen on monitor is correlating with the information we had again in Maranello earlier than this check, so this is already a optimistic.

“To present suggestions on the automotive now with these circumstances is very tough however to see now we have made some work on it and the information is correlating effectively with what now we have in Maranello is an excellent signal of that. Everything feels fairly good however it is very tough to remark now.

One other main situation with Ferrari was its engine, which affected Haas and Alfa Romeo as effectively. This downside is no extra with the brand new energy unit, as Antonio Giovinazzi ended Day 2 on P5. Leclerc, although, feels that this may be down to the truth that greater groups like Mercedes and Purple Bull are ‘sandbagging’.

“No one is pushing everything to its restrict, particularly in these circumstances, so proper now it is early days however everything feels good and stacks up with what we anticipated.”

Additionally learn: “We’ve carried out some progress” – Carlos Sainz happy with Ferrari after Day 1 of F1 pre-season testing at Bahrain