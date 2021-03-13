MEAC Tournament Final: Norfolk State Spartans vs Morgan State Bears prediction and school basketball sport preview.

Norfolk State vs Morgan State Broadcast

Date: Saturday, March 13

Game Time: 1:00 ET

Venue: Norfolk Scope Enviornment, Norfolk, VA

Community: ESPN2

Norfolk State (15-7) vs Morgan State (14-7) Game Preview

Why Norfolk State Will Win

The Spartans are definitely going to be rested.

They rolled via NC Central within the quarterfinals, after which superior to the championship after North Carolina A&T wasn’t capable of go. Towards the Eagles, the Spartans have been dominant defensively, owned the boards, and lit it up from three hitting 48% within the simple blowout.

They won’t take a ton of three, however they make them after they take them, they lead the MEAC in rebounds, and so they’re on a roll with 5 straight wins enjoying a nicely as they’ve all season.

Why Morgan State Will Win

Morgan State was capable of get by the Spartans in early January 78-74 by holding down on the within and by rebounding all the pieces. Dominant at occasions on the glass, the Bears ripped down 50 boards within the 82-61 win over Coppin State within the semis – they’re going to pressure a slew of one-and-out possessions.

Despite the fact that they misplaced the rematch 89-85, they’d like to make this an up-and-down firefight. They transfer the ball round higher and do a stronger job on the offensive glass.

What’s Going To Occur

Can Morgan State get to 80? That’s what it appears to take to at the very least push the Spartans who’re 1-4 when permitting that many – the one win, although, was that second sport towards the Bears.

Norfolk State will maintain the rating a bit decrease however will do what it does from three. There won’t be a ton of pictures from the surface, however they’ll depend.

Norfolk State vs Morgan State Prediction, Line

Norfolk State 75, Morgan State 69

Line: Norfolk State -2, rpm: 145.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 3

Should See Score: 3

