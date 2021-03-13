Convention USA Tournament Final: North Texas Imply Inexperienced vs WKU Hilltoppers prediction and faculty basketball sport preview.

North Texas vs WKU Broadcast

Date: Saturday, March 13

Game Time: 9:00 ET

Venue: Ford Middle at The Star, Frisco, TX

Community: CBS Sports activities Community

North Texas (16-9) vs WKU (20-6) Game Preview

Why North Texas Will Win

The Imply Inexperienced had points over the tip of the common season – the capturing was there however the protection wasn’t – after which they obtained on a run on the proper time within the Convention USA Tournament. They pulled of an excellent defensive efficiency in a 54-48 win over Louisiana Tech, and now they’ve obtained their shot on the title.

Protection, protection, protection – the soccer group might’ve solely wished to be this robust defensively. The Imply Inexperienced are nice from three and first rate on the boards, however they’re right here with that D that allowed greater than 70 factors simply as soon as within the final 12 video games.

Nevertheless …

Why WKU Will Win

WKU can play a bit protection, too.

The Hilltoppers stopped UAB in a 64-60 win that – with some due respect to North Texas – might need been for the Convention USA championship.

The Hilltoppers had been nice at making the important thing pictures within the second half and held agency on the boards within the low-scoring battle. They’re higher than North Texas on the boards and have a bit extra scoring pop.

It’s a group constructed to deal with a low-scoring sport like this needs to be.

What’s Going To Occur

North Texas doesn’t take a ton of pictures, however it’s ultra-efficient offensively to associate with that nice protection. There’s one large downside, although …

Free throws.

WKU is the most effective group in Convention USA on the road, and North Texas struggles to get there. It’s going to be a battle with the Hilltoppers developing with no less than three extra made free throws.

North Texas vs WKU Prediction, Line

WKU 65, North Texas 61

Line: North Texas -1.5, o/u: 128

ATS Confidence out of 5: 3

Should See Score: 3

