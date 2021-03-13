MAC Tournament Final: Ohio Bobcats vs Buffalo Bulls prediction and faculty basketball recreation preview.

Ohio (15-7) vs Buffalo (16-7) Game Preview

Why Ohio Will Win

The Bobcats survived a enjoyable offensive battle with Toledo, successful 87-80 regardless of struggling a bit from the free throw line and struggling a wee bit late. They have been nice on the boards, moved the ball round effectively, and by no means trailed.

It’s among the finest passing groups within the MAC and doesn’t flip it over sufficient to matter. What Ohio doesn’t do regularly is win the rebounding battle, but when it may be nice on the boards – particularly the offensive glass – prefer it was towards Toledo, it has a shot as a result of …

Why Buffalo Will Win

Buffalo leads the nation in rebounding.

It’s a high-scoring workforce that’s nice at defending the three, sturdy at shifting the ball round for the additional shot, and excellent on the transfer and making recreation high-scoring battles.

Ohio gained the primary recreation in late January 76-75 when the Bobcat offense got here up with its greatest capturing recreation of the season, however that was an aberration. Buffalo gained the on the finish of February 86-66 when Ohio couldn’t hit something from the skin and UB was on from the sphere, and …

What’s Going To Occur

The second recreation is extra like the actual Buffalo. The workforce received higher because the 12 months went on, scoring 80 or extra regularly whereas getting an increasing number of out of the D.

Buffalo will win the rummier match by dominating on the boards – Ohio gained’t personal the offensive glass prefer it did towards Toledo – and can clamp down defensively on the skin.

Ohio vs Buffalo Prediction, Line

Buffalo 80, Ohio 71

Line: Buffalo -2, o / u: 157

ATS Confidence out of 5: 4

Should See Ranking: 3

