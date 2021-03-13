Big 12 Tournament Final: Oklahoma State Cowboys vs Texas Longhorns prediction and school basketball recreation preview.

Oklahoma State vs Texas Broadcast

Date: Saturday, March 13

Game Time: 6:00 ET

Venue: T-Cell Middle, Kansas Metropolis, MO

Community: ESPN

Oklahoma State (20-7) vs Texas (18-7) Game Preview

Why Oklahoma State Will Win(*12*)

Oklahoma State pitched a virtually excellent recreation to get by Baylor 83-74. Cade Cunningham scored 25 factors, the group dominated on the free throw line, and all the things labored to maintain down a Baylor offense that’ usually a lot, a lot sharper.

The Cowboys might need misplaced the rebounding margin, however they didn’t blink by answering repeatedly. Now they should take care of a Texas group that beat them in December and took them to 2 overtimes in a 75-67 OSU win in February.

For all the nice issues the Longhorns do, they foul an entire lot. If OSU will get 13 extra free throws prefer it did towards Baylor, it wins.

Why Texas Will Win(*12*)

It’s not what the Longhorns wished, however they bought a time without work.

Whereas Oklahoma State was busting it to get by Baylor, Texas didn’t get on the ground after Kansas needed to faucet out after a constructive COVID take a look at.

Oklahoma State may be enjoying nicely, however Texas has been each bit as sizzling, capturing in addition to it has all 12 months – at the least as persistently as they’ve all 12 months – to associate with a protection that does simply sufficient to maintain groups from bombing away from three.

What’s Going To Occur(*12*)

It’s cliché to counsel that Oklahoma State is enjoying like a group on a mission, however …

You don’t beat West Virginia and Baylor in back-to-back video games with out having slightly further juice.

Cunningham is enjoying just like the famous person he’s, the group is getting nasty on the glass, and it ought to be capable to assault the Longhorn backcourt and pressure errors to associate with one other dominant efficiency on the free throw line.

Oklahoma State vs Texas Prediction, Line

Oklahoma State 73, Texas 69

Line: Texas -1.5, rpm: 145

ATS Confidence out of 5: 2

Should See Score: 4.5(*12*)

