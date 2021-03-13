Pioneer predictions and FCS spring soccer sport previews for Valparaiso vs Butler, Davidson vs Stetson, Morehead State vs Presbyterian, San Diego vs Drake.(*4*)

Valparaiso vs Butler Broadcast

Date: Saturday, March 13

Game Time: 12:00 ET

Venue: Bud and Jackie Sellick Bowl, Indianapolis, IN

Valparaiso (0-0) vs Butler (0-0) Game Preview

What’s Going To Occur

It’s the primary sport of the yr for each groups anticipated to complete someplace in the midst of the Pioneer pack – the loser of it will have an uphill climb forward.

Each groups want to search out some semblance of an offense after a tough 2019, however Valparaiso brings extra protection. The Crusaders have the returning gamers up entrance to get into the backfield a bit extra, however Butler has the stronger offensive line.

Each groups get again their beginning quarterbacks, however neither group’s passing sport was something to get fired up over.

The 2 are comparatively even – Butler gained 24-21 just a few years in the past. – however Valpo must be barely stronger defensively, might be stronger on third downs. At residence, although, the Bulldogs will grind their method by way of in an entertaining sport regardless of the shortage of fireworks.

Valparaiso vs Butler Prediction, Line

Butler 23, Valparaiso 20

Line: Butler -6 o/u: 50

