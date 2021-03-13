Pioneer predictions and FCS spring soccer sport previews for Valparaiso vs Butler, Davidson vs Stetson, Morehead State vs Presbyterian, San Diego vs Drake.(*4*)
Pioneer FCS Spring Football Schedule, Predictions, Game Previews
FCS Spring Game Previews, Predictions, Week 4(*4*)
Davidson vs Stetson
Morehead State at Presbyterian
San Diego at Drake
Valparaiso vs Butler Broadcast
Date: Saturday, March 13
Game Time: 12:00 ET
Venue: Bud and Jackie Sellick Bowl, Indianapolis, IN
Community: COMING
– All the CFN Fearless Predictions
Valparaiso (0-0) vs Butler (0-0) Game Preview
For up to date traces and to guess on the FCS, go to BetMGM(*4*)
What’s Going To Occur
It’s the primary sport of the yr for each groups anticipated to complete someplace in the midst of the Pioneer pack – the loser of it will have an uphill climb forward.
Each groups want to search out some semblance of an offense after a tough 2019, however Valparaiso brings extra protection. The Crusaders have the returning gamers up entrance to get into the backfield a bit extra, however Butler has the stronger offensive line.
Each groups get again their beginning quarterbacks, however neither group’s passing sport was something to get fired up over.
The 2 are comparatively even – Butler gained 24-21 just a few years in the past. – however Valpo must be barely stronger defensively, might be stronger on third downs. At residence, although, the Bulldogs will grind their method by way of in an entertaining sport regardless of the shortage of fireworks.
Valparaiso vs Butler Prediction, Line
Butler 23, Valparaiso 20
Line: Butler -6 o/u: 50
Should See Score:
5: UEFA Championship League second leg
1: The Actual World Homecoming
FCS Spring Game Previews, Predictions, Week 4 (*4*)
Davidson vs Stetson
Morehead State at Presbyterian
San Diego at Drake
NEXT: Davidson vs Stetson
.