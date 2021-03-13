Artemi Panarin – Alexis Lafreniere – Mika Zibanejad. No, that’s not a brand new line mixture, though maybe it ought to be? At this level, Rangers head coach David Quinn may as properly have at it, and let all of it hang around.

The New York Rangers aren’t enjoying completely dangerous despite Thursday’s 4-0 shutout loss, which made them 0-5 on the season in opposition to the Boston Bruins who’re presently in fourth place within the MassMutual East Division. The Rangers had 27 photographs on aim — similar because the Bruins — and plenty of had been contained in the faceoff circles or high of the slot. Jaroslav Halak undoubtedly earned his shutout. Nonetheless, Alexandar Georgiev had one other off night time, permitting 4 targets on 14 photographs earlier than being pulled at 4:52 of the second interval. He was yanked at 17:14 of the primary interval in his earlier begin on March 7, after three targets on six photographs, which led to a 5-1 loss to the Pittsburgh Penguins.

Alexandar Georgiev, New York Rangers (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

Georgiev, the Rangers’ No. 2 goaltender — however who’s able to carrying at the very least 40 % of the load — was hopefully going to step in and man the ship whereas Igor Shesterkin rests his strained groin. Though Keith Kinkaid has made some excellent saves, the Rangers want greater than a 3rd-string goalie at this level in the event that they’re going to salvage the season and make a severe bid for the playoffs.

They should do one thing and perhaps a Panarin, Zibanejad and Lafreniere line mixture is the best way to go from right here. When requested after Thursday’s loss if the group wanted to play extra desperately, Quinn mentioned, “I don’t like to make use of the phrase desperation. I feel urgency. We’ve to grasp how rapidly this season goes to return upon us. We received three in a row, now we’ve misplaced three in a row. We’ve acquired to verify we cease the bleeding. Nobody’s quittin’.”

Panarin is Skating

“The curls are flowing and he hasn’t missed a beat. Appears like we acquired the band again collectively once more,” Ryan Strome mentioned after Friday’s practice when he and Panarin skated on the identical line collectively. After the skate, Quinn mentioned Panarin and Strome could be re-related for Saturday’s recreation. Strome iterated his pleasure after observe stating, “I feel simply his infectious power [gives] a bit little bit of a jolt to the group.” (from ‘It appears as if Artemi Panarin will likely be again within the Rangers’ lineup Saturday,’ Newsday, 03/12/2021)

Artemi Panarin, New York Rangers (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

Panarin joined the group in Beantown on Wednesday after a two-and-a-half week depart of absence on account of a fabricated story leaked in a Russian publication by his former KHL coach. The Rangers want a shock to the system and let’s hope Panarin offers the jolt.

Is Zibanejad Wholesome or Not?

There hasn’t been a lot noise made about Zibanejad’s well being after coming down with COVID-19 previous to the beginning of the season. Nonetheless, there appears to be some lingering results. Coming off a profession season, he hasn’t produced a lot in any respect. He’s solely 45 % on faceoffs, which isn’t horrible nevertheless it’s not serving to a lot, and he solely has 9 factors in 25 video games. That places him on a tempo for fewer than 25 factors for the 56-recreation 2020-21 season. He had 41 targets with 75 factors in 57 video games final season.

Mika Zibanejad, New York Rangers (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

Watching him in opposition to the Bruins on Thursday, he appeared peaked and his signature preliminary hop in his stride wasn’t there and hasn’t been all season. Possibly that’s as a result of preliminary lockdown — it’s attainable he didn’t practice like he wished to in the course of the offseason. Everybody responds to sure issues otherwise and never everybody responds to various things properly. Hopefully, he can put the primary half of the season behind him and get again to type.

Lafreniere?????

Query marks are perhaps a bit harsh after solely 25 video games, nevertheless it’s definitely value taking a look at if you’re speaking a couple of first-general choose and two-time Canadian Hockey League Participant of the Yr winner. The one different two-time winner of that award is Sidney Crosby. Crosby, who performed with the identical Quebec Main Junior Hockey League group as Lafreniere (Rimouski), had 102 factors in 81 video games throughout his rookie marketing campaign. It ought to be talked about that Lafreniere, who is nineteen years outdated, didn’t get to have a correct coaching camp as each different rookie had in years earlier than this COVID-19 shortened season. That’s one thing that has even affected veterans — Zibanejad is definitely considered one of them. Lafreniere has three targets, 4 assists, and he’s a minus-8 in 25 video games.

Kravtsov – KHL Playoffs

Vitali Kravtsov’s season with Traktor of the KHL is over. They misplaced their first-spherical playoff sequence, 4 video games to 1. Traktor received their first recreation and misplaced the following 4. Kravtsov, the Rangers’ first-spherical, ninth-general choose within the 2018 NHL Entry Draft, had two targets and two assists within the 5-recreation sequence. He completed the common season with 24 points in 49 games. Nonetheless, scouts have been extra impressed along with his newly developed 200-foot recreation. That’s what the Rangers predict, together with some scoring punch upon his return to North America.

Chris Dury, Rangers’ affiliate basic supervisor, says of Kravtsov, “He’s maturing, on and off the ice, and we see and listen to plenty of good issues,” from (Vitali Kravtsov anticipated to affix NY Rangers in two weeks; what is going to his position be?, USA As we speak, 3/12/21). The Rangers count on Kravtsov to be skating with the group in about two-and-a-half weeks after touring from Russia and going by means of all the COVID-19 protocols. Drury additionally commented on Kravtsov’s “excessive-finish maneuverability” and “puck-possession performs and the issues he can create in small areas, along with his fingers, his toes and his mind.” The Rangers and their followers are ready for him to return in and make a distinction right away.

The Second Half

As we close to the second half of the season, the Rangers are on the verge of falling 11 factors behind the Bruins for the fourth and last playoff spot within the MassMutual East Division in the event that they lose Saturday’s recreation in Boston. They should flip issues round quick. Possibly sooner or later, we’ll see Panarin, Zibanejad and Lafreniere on the identical line. Or, will they throw Kravtsov on the fitting wing with Chris Kreider and Zibanejad? Both method, the Rangers have some nice choices.