Reanne Evans and Ng On-yee have been supplied two-12 months tour playing cards to play frequently in opposition to the boys on the skilled circuit, the World Snooker Tour (WST) has stated.

The settlement from the beginning of the 2021-22 season offers the 2 high feminine stars within the sport the possibility to compete in opposition to their male counterparts on a weekly foundation.

Evans, from Dudley, is essentially the most profitable girls’s snooker participant ever having received 12 world titles, whereas Hong Kong potter Ng has been world champion thrice since 2015.

Evans beforehand acquired a wild card to play on the skilled tour through the 2010-11 season however was unable to retain her place.

In addition to the 2 playing cards, locations will proceed to be supplied to feminine gamers at occasions together with the World Championship qualifiers and the Champion of Champions match.

World Ladies’s Snooker president Mandy Fisher instructed the World Snooker Tour’s web site: “I’m thrilled that from subsequent season two of our main girls’s snooker stars will be capable to take their place on the skilled circuit.

“World Ladies’s Snooker celebrates its fortieth anniversary later this 12 months and I can truthfully say that at this time’s announcement marks some of the important days in our historical past to date.”

What a shock after a 12 months with out touring and far follow.

Jason Ferguson, chairman of governing physique the WPBSA, added: “For a few years we have now championed the function of girls in our sport, from providing alternatives for our girls to compete at main skilled occasions to our growth of the WPBSA’s World Ladies’s Snooker Tour.

“We firmly consider that there isn’t a purpose why a lady can’t compete equally with a person and at this time’s announcement underlines our dedication to girls’s snooker each now and sooner or later.”

