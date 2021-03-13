I’m not referred to as a chef, by any means, however my household watches the Meals Community sometimes. One of many personalities on this system is Ree Drummond, in any other case referred to as the “Pioneer Woman.”

This may increasingly sound like an article suited elsewhere, however bear with me: Drummond’s sons are good soccer gamers.

Bryce Drummond has signed with North Texas, and her foster son, Jamar Goff, is a linebacker who is ready to attend Central Oklahoma subsequent fall.

Jamar Goff Commits to Central Oklahoma

Ready for the following chapter of my life. I would like to thank the Drummonds, Coach Henno and your complete Pawhuska Group for serving to me change my life and look ahead to my future at THE UNIVERSITY OF CENTRAL OKLAHOMA @NickBobeck @TheGodfather_O @matthennesy pic.twitter.com/yF1ftRfRE3 — Jamar Goff (@JamarGoff5) January 18, 2021

Jamar Goff and Bryce Drummond each attended Pawhuska High School, in a suburb close to Tulsa.

Central Oklahoma is a Division II establishment, however that doesn’t diminish Goff’s athletic achievements in any manner. Few gamers get the prospect to proceed their careers previous highschool soccer, and he’s changing into a part of an unique membership.

Goff performed on the varsity crew for consecutive seasons and was a pressure on the Huskies’ protection each single play.

Jamar Goff Stats

Jamar Goff received concerned in lots of sides of the sport this final 12 months. As well as to his work as a linebacker, he additionally received motion as a defensive lineman and even took just a few snaps on the offensive line as properly.

In 2020, the Huskies’ highschool soccer crew made a deep playoff run, and Goff actually pulled his weight. He totaled 75 tackles, 25 of them for losses, and the crew got here tantalizingly shut to a Class A title.

As for Drummond, he was instrumental in Pawhuska’s success, too. He threw for 35 touchdowns and only a handful of interceptions final season.

Jamar Goff isn’t projected to make the NFL, however he shall be a strong soccer participant at Central Oklahoma. He’s a tough employee that each head coach ought to need on their roster, and I’m certain there shall be point out of his progress on his foster mom’s Meals Community present.