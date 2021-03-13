The Six Nations returns with intent this weekend, and after Italy and Grand Slam-chasing Wales do battle in Rome, England will host fellow Grand Slam hunters France at Twickenham. So let’s benefit from the England vs France live stream rugby free on-line from anyplace with out cable.

Les Bleus’ 100 per cent file comes off the again of away wins in opposition to Italy and Eire respectively, whereas their third fixture, in opposition to Scotland in Paris, was postponed attributable to a Covid outbreak inside the French squad.

France haven’t received at Twickenham within the Six Nations since 2005, nonetheless; though, in December’s Autumn Nations Cup ultimate, a second-string aspect pushed England mighty shut, into extra-time. The final time the 2 sides locked horns at full-strength was the opening match of the 2020 Six Nations on the Stade de France – and it didn’t finish properly for England.

When is England v France?

Saturday, March 13.

What time is kick-off ?

The match will begin at 4.45pm GMT.

What TV channel is it on – how can I watch live?

ITV will broadcast this fixture live, as they’ve the rights to all of England’s residence matches. The Telegraph will even be bringing you live protection all through the sport.

Six Nations workforce information

England

England have dropped Elliot Daly to provide Max Malins his full-debut in Saturday’s Guinness Six Nations conflict with France at Twickenham.

France

Centre Virimi Vakatawa is again within the beginning line-up as France gear up for his or her Six Nations conflict in opposition to England at Twickenham.

England: 15 Elliot Daly, 14 Anthony Watson, 13 Henry Slade, 12 Owen Farrell (c), 11 Jonny Might, 10 George Ford, 9 Ben Youngs, 8 Billy Vunipola, 7 Sam Underhill, 6 Tom Curry, 5 Joe Launchbury, 4 Maro Itoje, 3 Kyle Sinckler, 2 Jamie George, 1 Ellis Genge

Replacements: 16 Luke Cowan-Dickie, 17 Joe Marler, 18 Will Stuart, 19 Jonny Hill, 20 Ben Earl, 21 Dan Robson, 22 Max Malins, 23 Joe Marchant

France workforce to face England

France beginning XV: B Dulin; T Thomas, V Vakatawa, G Fickou, D Penaud; M Jalibert, A Dupont; C Baille, J Marchand, M Haouas, R Taofifenua, P Willemse, D Cretin, C Ollivon (c), G Alldritt.

Replacements: C Chat, JB Gros, D Aldegheri, C Cazeaux, C Woki, A Jelonch, B Serin, R Ntamack.

What have we mentioned in regards to the groups?

After England’s disappointing loss in Cardiff, self-discipline has been this week’s buzzword with France’s imminent arrival in Twickenham. Eddie Jones revealed this week that a number of of his England workforce had phoned him to entrance as much as the their indiscipline, praising the ‘nice honesty’ among the many taking part in group. Brian Moore provides that self-discipline was a French drawback – now England should clear up theirs to cease Les Bleus.

Austin Healey, in the meantime, believes that Eddie Jones’ workforce choice for this weekend’s fixture will outline his tenure. And, chatting solely to Mick Cleary, France defence coach Shaun Edwards was in a bullish temper, assured that his aspect won’t be utilizing Covid disruption as an excuse this weekend.

England v France newest odds

England: 4/5

France: 11/10

Draw: 24/1

Betting on the match? Get the most recent provides and free bets right here

What’s our prediction?

France shall be undercooked after having not performed for one of the best a part of a month, however on the minute their exuberant, intrepid type of play is an excessive amount of for many groups to deal with. Les Bleus’ goals of a Grand Slam have been thwarted in 2020 – so, too, an Autumn Nations Cup victory – so don’t write them off going one additional this 12 months.

England 21 France 28

